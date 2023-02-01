New university climate survey offers student input, prizes

The university will launch its first Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Climate Survey Thursday, according to an email sent out by Chief Diversity Officer Jamie Parson.

In the email sent out Wednesday, Parson wrote the purpose of the survey is to “hear from every Mountaineer.”

“App State’s DEI Climate Survey is a valuable tool that helps us better understand the perceptions of employees and students regarding their experiences at App State,” Parson wrote.

Students and faculty who complete the survey will be eligible for prizes such as gift certificates to local shops and restaurants, parking passes, App State merchandise, tickets to sports events, gift cards to the campus bookstore, Dining Dollars, University Recreation personal training sessions, fitness classes and rentals for equipment.

The survey will be available for those to complete until March 19, and the next time this survey will be available is in three years.

According to the email, the university will use the results to:

“Measure overall progress on our DEI campus climate.”

“Identify the university’s strengths and areas for improvement.”

“Shape our future DEI goals and programming.”

Answers for the survey will remain confidential, and the survey takes about 15-20 minutes to complete.

According to the email, this survey will help the university achieve the new five-year strategic plan.

“I encourage you to participate in App State’s first DEI Climate Survey. Your voice can help us create a stronger sense of belonging for every Mountaineer,” Parson wrote.