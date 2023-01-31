University adopts new five-year strategic plan

A view App State’s campus from the west side of campus.

App State adopted a new five-year strategic plan, which will guide the university from now through 2027, according to Friday’s email from Chancellor Sheri Everts.

The new plan being recognized is“Empowering Human Potential through the Appalachian Experience.”

As mentioned on App State’s website, “the process to develop the 2022-2027 Strategic Plan was a comprehensive, transparent and collective effort that allowed everyone who wanted a voice in the process to have one.”

The strategies mentioned to reach the goals include affordability, online learning innovation, financial aid simplification, transfer pathways, returns on academic programs and on-time graduation.

“The UNC strategic plan Higher Expectations, includes strong emphasis on educational access, degree efficiency, closing equity gaps, addressing student mental health, better serving adult students — including veterans and military-affiliated North Carolinians, meeting critical workforce needs and reducing student debt,” Everts wrote.

As mentioned in the email, the university’s performance will be assessed using:

“The institutional four-year graduation rate for first-time, full-time bachelor’s degree-seeking students.”

“Undergraduate degree efficiency — the number of undergraduate degrees awarded by an institution per 100 full-time equivalent undergraduates.”

“First-time students’ debt at graduation.”

“Transfer students’ debt at graduation.”

“Education and related expenses per degree.”

“Four-year graduation rate for Hispanic/Latine students.”

“Assessment tools will include a university wide financial plan, climate action plan, strategic plan for the research/creative endeavors enterprise, diversity, equity and inclusion plan, and a comprehensive fundraising campaign,” according to the site.

App State has strategic priorities, metrics, benchmarks and procedures such as:

Providing exceptional educational experiences.

Advancing research, innovation and creativity.

Advancing local, regional and global engagement.

Advancing diversity, equity and inclusion.

Investing in faculty and staff excellence.

Strengthen resilience and sustainability.

“It addresses our fundamental purpose of teaching, research and service; our key pillars of sustainability and resilience and diversity of thought, belief and community; and our priority to invest in our employees,” Everts wrote.