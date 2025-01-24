Nichols sets women’s track and field program record in Virginia Tech Invitational

The App State women’s track and field team wrapped up their second event of the season Saturday at the Virginia Tech Invitational in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Freshman pole vaulter Lilly Nichols set a program record for indoor pole vault with a clearance of 4.26m. Nichols took home fourth place in the women’s pole vault.

Sophomore sprinter Kendall Johnson finished fourth in the women’s 60 meter with a personal best time of 7.56.

Coming home sixth and eighth in the women’s 200 meter was senior Mariah McCord and freshman Zaniya Littlejohn, with both setting personal bests respectively.

Littlejohn also finished the unseeded women’s 300 meter in eighth place, a race that also saw freshman Ja’Naya Linder finish third with a time of 39.98.

The Mountaineers finished fourth in the women’s 4×400 meter relay with a time of 3:47.24 on the backs of sophomores Nicole Wells and Jayla Adams, and juniors Addison Ollendick-Smith and Daye Talley. Ollendick-Smith competed in the women’s 800 meters finishing in fourth position.

The Mountaineers women’s track and field team tallied 22 top 10 finishes and seven top-five finishes in Blacksburg.

The App State women’s track and field team will set their sights on the Orange and Purple invitational. The event will take place Friday and Saturday at Clemson University in Clemson, South Carolina.