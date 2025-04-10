North Carolina Court of Appeals provides update for Griffin List

The North Carolina Court of Appeals issued a decision Friday for the Griffin List legal dispute that has not yet been announced and is not in full effect.
During the November 2024 election, List lost the race for Associate Justice Seat 6 to incumbent Allison Riggs by 734 votes. List sued the North Carolina State Board of Elections, challenging over 60,000 North Carolina votes to have them nullified, including 541 Watauga County votes.
According to a press release issued by the North Carolina State Board of Elections Friday, the court’s decision may require the board to contact some voters whose forms did not include a valid driver’s license number or the last four digits of a social security number to validify their votes.
Additionally, military and overseas-citizen voters who used absentee ballots may be contacted by the board to obtain a copy of their photo identification to validify their votes.
“The court’s decision is not yet in effect and is likely to be appealed,” the press release read. “If the court’s decision does go into effect, the State Board of Elections will provide instructions to affected voters on how to comply with the court’s decision.”