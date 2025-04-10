The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Appalachian
The Appalachian
North Carolina Court of Appeals provides update for Griffin List

Madalyn Edwards, News Editor
April 10, 2025
Psalter Benbow
Donna Houck and her colleagues with the Board of Elections oversee the verification and signing off of ballot drop-offs at the Watauga County Courthouse from voters at the Plemmons Student Union polling site on Nov. 5.

The North Carolina Court of Appeals issued a decision Friday for the Griffin List legal dispute that has not yet been announced and is not in full effect.

During the November 2024 election, List lost the race for Associate Justice Seat 6 to incumbent Allison Riggs by 734 votes. List sued the North Carolina State Board of Elections, challenging over 60,000 North Carolina votes to have them nullified, including 541 Watauga County votes. 

According to a press release issued by the North Carolina State Board of Elections Friday, the court’s decision may require the board to contact some voters whose forms did not include a valid driver’s license number or the last four digits of a social security number to validify their votes.

Additionally, military and overseas-citizen voters who used absentee ballots may be contacted by the board to obtain a copy of their photo identification to validify their votes.

The court’s decision is not yet in effect and is likely to be appealed,” the press release read. “If the court’s decision does go into effect, the State Board of Elections will provide instructions to affected voters on how to comply with the court’s decision.”

Madalyn Edwards
Madalyn Edwards, News Editor
Madalyn Edwards (she/her) is a senior English major from Mount Airy, NC. This is her third year with The Appalachian.
