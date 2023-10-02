The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

Menu
1
Parking signs inside the Stadium Parking Deck.

Town of Boone impacted by on-campus parking changes

2
OPINION: App State’s grading scale is archaic

OPINION: App State’s grading scale is archaic

3
Junior quarterback Joey Aguilar dances in the end zone after a touchdown Sept. 16.

5 takeaways from historic App State-ECU battle

4
OPINION: Myth of the Boone brothel law

OPINION: Myth of the Boone brothel law

5
The App State defense celebrates after denying a ECU possession Sept.16.

Mountaineers travel to Wyoming for showdown at 7,000 feet

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
OPINION: Ducks don’t like drunks

OPINION: Ducks don’t like drunks

October 2, 2023

North Wilkesboro Speedway hosts first Whelen Modified Tour event

North Wilkesboro Speedway hosts first Whelen Modified Tour event

October 2, 2023

App State volleyball nets two losses in weekend double header

App State volleyball nets two losses in weekend double header

October 2, 2023

Mountaineers survive shootout against ULM 41-40

Mountaineers survive shootout against ULM 41-40

October 1, 2023

Mountaineer defense holds strong in win over Georgia Southern

Mountaineer defense holds strong in win over Georgia Southern

September 30, 2023

Peach Pit pops out in Boone

Peach Pit pops out in Boone

September 29, 2023

North Wilkesboro Speedway hosts first Whelen Modified Tour event

Spence Smithback, Reporter
October 2, 2023
Cars+get+lined+up+for+the+start+of+the+race+at+North+Wilkesboro+Speedway+Sept.30.
Emily Simpson
Cars get lined up for the start of the race at North Wilkesboro Speedway Sept.30.

In a field featuring NASCAR Cup Series stars, Bowman-Gray Stadium champions and more than 30 other challengers, Matt Hirschman emerged victorious in the Brushy Mountain Powersports 150 Saturday night at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

It was announced Thursday the track would be repaved prior to the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race on May 19, making the Whelen Modified Tour event the final race on the 42-year-old asphalt.

Pennsylvania native Austin Beers started up front after a 19.158-second lap in qualifying. He remained at the head of the field through the early stages of the race until lap 65, when Hirschman made the pass for the lead. He would not have the opportunity to pull away though, as a spin from Doug Coby a lap later erased his advantage. 

Hirschman got the jump on the restart and remained in control of the race until lap 101, when former Daytona 500 winner Ryan Newman caught and passed Hirschman. Much like Hirschman however, Newman did not have a chance to build a gap, as the race slowed once more for a blown engine in Ken Heagy’s car a lap after Newman took the lead.

Most of the field used the caution as an opportunity to come down pit road, and a slow stop by Newman’s crew saw him restart third behind Hirschman and Coby.

Hirschman capitalized on Newman’s misfortune on the restart, and commanded the race until a crash involving 2000 NASCAR Cup Series champion Bobby Labonte reset the field once more with 41 laps to go.

The latter portion of the race saw a rash of yellows, including a flat right front tire on the car of Anthony Nocella, and an accident in turn two involving longtime Whelen Modified Tour competitor Andy Seuss. Hirschman’s car was exceptionally strong on short runs, and he retained the lead through all the carnage. 

The final caution brought out by Seuss sent the race past the scheduled 150-lap distance and into overtime. Once again Hirschman would not be denied on the two-lap dash to the finish, as he crossed under the checkered flag to claim his eighth-career Whelen Modified Tour win. 

Further back in the pack, a major accident ensued on the final straightaway involving Coby, Tyler Rypkema and several others. All drivers emerged from their cars uninjured.

The win was especially important to Hirschman, who was making his first Whelen Modified Tour start since suffering a broken arm from a crash in August. 

The Carolina Crate Modified Series served as the opening act of the night in a 75-lap affair. While the cars are nearly identical to those of the Whelen Modified Tour, CCMS cars run a smaller crate engine purchased directly from a manufacturer, such as General Motors. While they produce less horsepower, they come at a lower cost than from a third-party engine builder in an effort to make racing more affordable for local racers without large sponsorships. 

Slate Myers, the 15-year-old son of Bowman-Gray legend Burt Myers, won the pole and ran well until a spin on lap 23 ended his chances at a victory.

Archdale native Josh Lowder led the way through the middle portions of the race until a string of late yellows brought 12-year-old Paulie Hartwig III into the fight for the win. Hartwig led briefly, but Lowder regained the lead after the final restart with five laps to go and drove away for the win. 

Following Saturday’s event, just two events remain in the 2023 Whelen Modified Tour season; Oct. 8 at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park in Connecticut and Oct. 26 at Virginia’s Martinsville Speedway. Both races can be streamed live on FloSports. 
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$580
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of The Appalachian at Appalachian State University. Your contribution will help us cover some of our operational costs, and continue to provide professional development opportunities for our students at App State. Thank you for your support of local journalism!

More to Discover
More in Racing
Three cars drive the North Wilkesboro Speedway as construction takes place outside the track.
All-Star Race returning to North Wilkesboro in 2024
Three cars drive the North Wilkesboro Speedway as construction takes place outside the track.
NASCAR Cup Series conducts tire test at North Wilkesboro Speedway
More in Sports
Sophomore middle blocker Maya Witerhoff goes up for a slam against James Madison Sept. 23.
App State volleyball nets two losses in weekend double header
Junior running back Nate Noel breaks away from a Warhawk defender Sept. 30.
Mountaineers survive shootout against ULM 41-40
Senior forward Izzi Wood brings the ball up the field against Georgia Southern Sept.29.
Mountaineer defense holds strong in win over Georgia Southern
Redshirt sophomore safety Jordan Favors and redshirt senior defensive back Tyrek Funderburk (right) celebrate after a play against Gardner-Webb Sept.2.
App State begins Sun Belt play at ULM
Redshirt senior Will Formato sizes up his opponent in App State’s 32-6 victory over Gardner-Webb Jan. 30, 2023.
Wrestling announces 2023-24 schedule
Redshirt freshman running back Kanye Roberts battles for possession against Wyoming Sept. 23.
5 takeaways from App State vs. Wyoming
About the Contributors
Spence Smithback, Reporter
Spence Smithback (he/him) is a junior journalism major, geography minor, from Jamestown, NC. This is his second year writing for The Appalachian.
Emily Simpson, Photographer
Emily Simpson (she/her) is a junior Commercial Photography major, from Lexington, N.C. This is her first year with The Appalachain.
Donate to The Appalachian
$580
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *