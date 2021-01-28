Office+of+the+Provost+announces+date+to+drop+classes+for+spring+semester

Students can drop their classes last minute this spring, similar to last semester’s COVID-19-ridden change. The Office of the Provost announced students can drop classes a week before the last day of class in a campus-wide email Jan. 27.

The last day to drop is now April 21 at 11:59 p.m., one month later than the scheduled date.

“While we are moving this date to give students more time to decide if they need to drop a class, we encourage you to work hard to avoid having to use this option,” wrote Mark Ginn, vice provost of undergraduate education. “Dropping classes can affect both your time to degree and your eligibility for financial aid.”

Ginn wrote that students should use university resources such as academic coaching and counseling that are offered online to those not able to visit campus.

This extension differs from one offered in the fall, in which students could withdraw from classes and not have it count as a career drop. These career drops now for students, such as in a regular semester.

Students can view the Keep Learning Page for more information on academic resources.