OPINION: Class consciousness is happening far too late

The United States is at a tipping point. In recent months, President Donald Trump’s approval ratings have diminished in the wake of his second term, indicating an increase in uncertainty. Class consciousness is finally on the rise, but it is far too late.

Class consciousness, according to the American Psychological Association, is the “awareness of belonging to a particular economic or social group, especially one regarded as being exploited or victimized.” Following Trump’s implementation of various executive mandates and his concerning Cabinet selections, citizens of various class standings are beginning to question the capability of his leadership, as well as reconsidering how the top percent treats those below them.

While class consciousness is finally beginning its traversal through the class ranks in the U.S., it isn’t happening fast enough to make a difference against the rate Trump is taking away the rights and voices of the working class.

In the weeks preceding and following Election Day, web searches such as “How to change my vote” and “Can I change my vote?” experienced a spike in numbers, especially within red states, according to the Google trends official website. “What is a tariff?” also experienced a spike in searches around this time, but has exponentially increased since the beginning of this year.

It’s no wonder why people are beginning to have questions, or even fears, regarding the years of steps back we have taken in just a few months. The Spanish translation of the White House website has been taken down, and has yet to be replaced — a move that also occurred during Trump’s first term in 2017, and wasn’t restored until Former President Joe Biden entered office in 2021.

Trump has enacted a slew of concerning executive orders since taking office, including withdrawing from the Paris Climate Accords, an action he also performed back in his first term.

According to previous White House climate adviser Gina McCarthy, “If Trump really wants America to lead the global economy, become energy independent and create good-paying American jobs,” then he needs to “stay focused on growing our clean energy industry.”

Trump has also pulled out of the World Health Organization, ended government diversity, equity and inclusion programs and established federal government mandates for the recognition of only two sexes, prohibiting the use of gender-validating language and government funds for gender-affirming care.

Even before Trump took the presidential position, supporters expressed their concerns regarding the possible negative progression of his presidency, around half of voters claiming they were worried another Trump presidency would bring the U.S. “closer to authoritarianism.” Disdain for politicians and other political figures, such as Ben Shapiro, has also grown.

Following the assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson by suspect Luigi Mangione, right and left-wing American citizens alike bonded over the mistreatment they and their family members had experienced at the hands of the U.S. health care system.

Responses under Ben Shapiro’s coverage after the CEO’s death were critiquing him from all political sides, seemingly coming to a consensus. Commenters provided many stories, writing “It’s not left or right. It’s not black or white. It’s rich vs poor. Your true colors are showing” and “I just realized your entire business model requires that us normal folk hate each other.”

Mangione’s effect on U.S. citizens has not gone unnoticed by the general public, or by those in power. Several individuals came forward with their own personal experiences with the health care system following the discovery of Mangione’s own health issues with recurring back aches and brain fog as a result of constant pain.

People felt seen through the veil of his rage and disdain with the system’s lack of care for the suffering of its citizens, and has caused cross-class connections to begin slowly spreading across the country.

The U.S. has been traveling toward class consciousness long before Mangione, Shapiro— whose controversial show began in 2015— or Trump. However, Trump furthered the push towards total class consciousness with his first term in 2016.

It’s not wrong to say Mangione’s involvement in Thompson’s death was a wake-up call for right-wing conservatives, but the divide between classes has begun to be recognized the further it grows.

The beginning of the social divide can be attributed to the pre-war era of the 19th century — a time period characterized by a rise in consumerism, socioeconomic and cultural changes, increased technological advancements and other results of the Industrial Revolution. Everything had an easier and quicker solution, contributing to an increase in consumption amongst members of all classes.

The rise of mass-consumerism during this time period can be easily labeled as the beginnings of the American need for constant new, better, simpler and faster solutions to long-held problems.

After the events of World War I and the Great Depression, there was increased poverty and unemployment rates, low government relief funds, increased malnutrition and a society forced to become accustomed to being largely impoverished. The class divide truly began to grow during this time period.

Not to mention the social issues that emerged during this time, such as child labor, oppression of women, slavery, unfair and unsafe working conditions, long working hours and mistreatment of the working class. Federal efforts to help those in need were minimal — even charities had trouble allocating funds and generating enough will and people to push the extensive response needed to such a large problem.

Those who were wealthy enough to avoid suffering during the Great Depression referred to the less fortunate as “deserving poor,” which was typically attributed to those already vulnerable or subject to discrimination — children, elderly and marginalized groups, such as Black people or women.

The events of the Great Depression changed the course of the U.S. in more ways than one, both positively and negatively. While changes occurred surrounding the proper treatment of workers and labor laws, the social and cultural effects were detrimental to the development of U.S. society.

The class divide, the separation between marginalized and privileged groups further exacerbated by differences in wealth and opportunity, grew to heights never seen before, and the U.S. hasn’t been the same since.

These differences in prosperity and equality have only furthered with every year that passes. According to the inequality team at the Institute for Policy studies, the top 0.1% had an annual wage of $2,817, 436 in 2022, compared to the bottom 90%, which only earned $40,845. Along with this, the pay gap between men and women has hardly narrowed within the last two decades. Money spent on college and health care have also increased, along with rates of food insecurity in America.

The latest global report by Feeding America estimates that the annual food budget in America was $33.1 billion as of 2022. In 2024, Elon Musk’s net worth was estimated as more than $450 billion. Jeff Bezos’ net worth is valued at $250 billion. Together, these men have an approximated net worth of $700 billion — enough to own mansions, estates and yachts — all while a large portion of U.S. citizens struggle to make ends meet.

About 53% of U.S. citizens believe the number of people living in poverty is the top national concern within the country.

In a society where a large portion of people live paycheck to paycheck, billionaires continue to flourish and further grow their monopolistic tendencies off of the backs of those doing the brunt of the work.

However, most of the population has yet to come to this conclusion. Class consciousness is becoming a more widely shared ideology, but the rate in which it is spreading doesn’t begin to hold a candle to the Trump administration’s efforts towards diminishing the contributions of the working class.

As rates of pay inequality, social dissonance and the gap between the top 1% and the average U.S. citizen grow, it’s more important than ever that the true enemy is recognized.

Political differences, cultural gaps and societal equality aside, the ones in power only benefit from our internal wars. Class consciousness is just beginning, but the longer it takes to reach its peak, the worse and more irreversible the damage our current government causes may be.

Biden warned America citizens in his farewell address on Jan. 15 about the development of a “dangerous concentration of power in the hands of a very few ultrawealthy people.” He cautioned civilians about the progression of an oligarchy surrounded by “wealth, power and influence” that threatens democracy, rights, freedoms and equal opportunity.

In his final few statements, he extends the responsibility of keeping the torch of democracy alight to the citizens. In one short month, the U.S. has already reached the point Biden warned citizens about, which is why it’s more important than ever for the U.S. to keep the flame burning. The light of democracy is now in the hands of the people — of those across all classes and demographics — and it is the responsibility of the people to maintain the diversity and equity that formed the basis of this country.