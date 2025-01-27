OPINION: Diversity statements should not be minimized in today’s society

What is the most valued trait in a faculty member of a university? Intelligence? Professionalism? Empathy? In essence, the intricate process of hiring a faculty member is choosing the person who is going to have a profound impact on the lives of young adults.

Therefore, having someone with the experience and sensitivity to deal with an entire spectrum of individuals should be at the forefront of the mind.

The section of the application process that allows applicants to lay out their teaching philosophies and personal experiences, which shape their understanding of diversity. Ideologies that form the way they would approach varying situations with students has somehow become controversial.

For example, Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have both announced they no longer require diversity statements from those they are considering for faculty positions. A diversity statement is defined by Minnesota State University as “a personal writing sample that is an illustration of your past experiences and explains how these experiences have contributed to your personal and professional growth.”

This just means a candidate gives an authentic statement of their life story and how it has shaped their perception of what it means to be a good global citizen. By prioritizing diversity, it amplifies the voices of commonly marginalized groups, which ultimately creates an empathetic and harmonious college community.

The concept and integration of diversity statements and diversity, equity and inclusion statements has become disputed on the basis that they are performative or a type of virtue signaling and not actually based on the candidate’s ethics and moral philosophies. The statements “have been denounced by conservatives and free-speech advocates as forcing a kind of ideological conformity,” according to The New York Times.

When announcing the shift in diversity statement requirements, President of MIT Sally Kornbluth said, “We can build an inclusive environment in many ways, but compelled statements impinge on freedom of expression, and they don’t work.”

In actuality, by requiring diversity statements, it sends a signal to potential employees that diversity is non-negotiable for the institution. While the system may not be perfect, it is crucial faculty members have some kind of understanding of what it means to address all kinds of different students. Diversity makes a rich and well-rounded campus, eliciting individuals to learn valuable insights from peers and faculty.

According to Princeton University, DEI statements are based on the philosophy that “institutions are interested in hiring faculty with lived experiences, competencies, or insights that can foster an inclusive environment.”

If the focus is on candidates delving into their organic thoughts on creating an accepting space for students instead of throwing in buzzwords and inauthentic ideals, then this process can work. It’s critical that potential professors are required to at least put some thought into how they approach students who are dissimilar from themselves or others they’ve been exposed to.

It may not be intentional, but colleges that choose to toss out diversity statements are sending the message that hiring those who don’t openly welcome inclusivity is not a dealbreaker. For many, DEI statements are a necessity, more so now that affirmative action was rejected by the Supreme Court on June 29, 2023.

Affirmative action was a failed effort to “improve employment or educational opportunities for members of minority groups and for women,” according to Brittanica.

The Supreme Court Justices who approved of affirmative action felt the decision condoned systemic racism and “ignoring racial inequality will not make it disappear.”

The same sentiment can be applied to the dissolution of diversity statements. It’s not conducive to bury heads in the sand and ignore the steps it would take to create safe spaces for all students. Aside from educating students, faculty members are examples of what a productive member of society should look like.

They should model the manner in which it is acceptable to talk to people, and how to show care and diligence for the world around them. Then the students can leave the college and feel like they were prepared to be considerate and emotionally in tune with others.

Other institutions should not follow suit and cease requiring diversity statements like Harvard and MIT. As a society, it’s important to feel like progress is always being made. People may be opposed to it, but it does no one any good to go backward and let individuals feel disrespected or undervalued.

Those in charge of hiring faculty members should strive for the best, for the ones who have the whole package — the ability to teach effectively and simultaneously be a support system for students.

App State itself has committed to “acknowledge the intersectionality of race, gender, sexuality, and other forms of identity to create an inclusive environment for all.” This should be the intention for all campuses which become home to the students they accept. For this to be achieved, diversity statements need to be here to stay.