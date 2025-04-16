OPINION: High schools should focus more on non-traditional career options

When in high school, it is the common assumption of career counselors and many students alike that four-year college is the next logical step after graduating high school.

Even though this is not the case, many high school students are not presented with other options in time to make any other decisions besides traditional college. High schools should spend more time laying out all of the possible paths individuals can take after high school, and dedicate just as much time to non-traditional options as is given to four-year universities.

It is important for high school students to be aware of all of their options. The job of career counselors is to make students aware that college is not the only option available to them, but this is often overlooked.

First, there are vocational and trade schools. These are usually much cheaper than traditional universities. Since trade schools focus on specialized skills and occupations, this is a great option for students who know exactly what they want to do and don’t want to spend time and money on unnecessary courses. Additionally, trade schools offer a way to enter directly into the workforce after completion of the program, and obtain a job with competitive pay and job security.

Similarly, there are also apprenticeship programs which offer on-the-job training and a way to enter the workforce quickly as a skilled worker. Apprenticeship programs also offer the opportunity to get dedicated feedback from an experienced license professional that would not be possible in a traditional college environment.

Another option compared to traditional four-year universities is community college. Community colleges are cheaper, faster and, most importantly, more accessible than four-year colleges.

Many students who do not have the academic records for a traditional university may think that their only option is to go straight into the workforce, but community colleges offer an opportunity for many types of students to try higher education without committing to a four-year program. Additionally, community colleges can be a great option for individuals who want to work as they pursue additional education.

Lastly, students who are unsure of their future career path are often looked down upon, but there is nothing wrong with taking a gap year in order to consider what post-graduation plans would be best. In fact, there are many programs that students can enroll themselves into during a gap year in order to learn more about themselves and what skills they are best at and most interested in. An example of this is AmeriCorps, a community outreach organization where individuals could work or volunteer in their year off.

If high school students know all of their options after graduation, they are more likely to make a more informed decision about their future and put themselves in a better position for success in their chosen career path. Not all careers require a four-year college, even though sometimes this is the only option presented.