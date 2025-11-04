OPINION: How to stay motivated in the winter

Much like leaves toward the close of fall, when the cold winds emerge, a student’s motivation begins to shrivel up and die. As temperatures plummet and the sun becomes a long lost friend, it gets increasingly challenging to maintain the hustle and bustle of university life. Seasonal depression kicks in, the freedom of the holidays looms ahead and yet, exams, essays and projects are accumulating by the day. Here are a few coping mechanisms to help alleviate burnout and kick the winter blues to the curb.

Cherish your caffeine

Take your daily coffee — or whatever kind of caffeine you fancy — and turn it into a ritual of sorts. Whether you like to cuddle up with a hot coffee, or consume it iced no matter the weather, take a couple of minutes and intentionally drink your beverage. Sometimes something as small as treating yourself to a coffee out can make a world of difference in your mood.

As an added bonus, coffee shops can produce the perfect atmosphere to get some studying in, especially when there are other students there on the same mission. Even if you block out an hour of your day, slap some headphones on and sip on your drink — it might just increase your productivity.

Body doubling

“Body doubling” is typically a strategy used to aid those with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder — often acronymized to ADHD. However, it translates remarkably well to the exhausted college student. Body doubling follows the concept that if you need to complete a task or project, having one or more individuals around you can greatly boost productivity.

To enact this form of external executive functioning, simply carve out time with your friends or roommates to sit down and get work done. As long as you don’t overly distract one another, setting the communal goal of completing coursework can push you if you’re not feeling particularly motivated. This practice also helps build accountability.

Switch up your environment

As the semester progresses, your everyday routine starts to appear more monotonous with each passing week. It’s imperative to have a handful of places where you are able to zero in on your school work. Whether it be the library, coffee shops, study rooms in your residence hall or even outside when it isn’t bone-chillingly cold — having a variety of study environments can prompt better focus.

While consistency is generally favorable for students to build better habits, introducing some novelty, or at the very least variation, is incredibly beneficial for your brain. The very act of switching things up introduces new stimuli and can make a substantial difference in your mindset. Take a few minutes and craft a list of places you want to try, or poll your peers and see what their favorite study space is to get some inspiration.

Curate a hyperspecific playlist

For many, music acts as a destressor. A study conducted by Stanford University concluded “listening to music seems to be able to change brain functioning to the same extent as medication.” If you’re in desperate need of some extra motivation, curate the ideal playlist for you. Whether it be full of slow and calming music that regulates your nervous system, or purely upbeat pop songs to wake you up, you can’t go wrong.

If you find listening to music to be too distracting while reading or studying, there is always the option of classical or lofi music. When it comes to lofi music, YouTube has an endless supply of videos to set the mood for your study session. Whether it be on a television or your laptop, try playing some background noise like Harry Potter Lofi, which also contains some fun visuals and train noises, or fittingly, Snowy Night Lofi. These may be just what you’re looking for to make schoolwork a little cozier and aesthetically pleasing.

Make movement mandatory

Unfortunately, moving your body for even a short amount of time is a tried and true way to improve your mental state. Sometimes, when you are run down and mentally drained, there is nothing you want to do less than exercise. However, going on a walk for as little as 10 or 15 minutes can provide your body with the reset it needs. If your schedule feels too busy, making an effort to stand up and stretch, or walk around for a few minutes can have the same effect.

The act of taking a break and stepping away from your work, even for a short time, can do a great deal to improve clarity and brain function. Instead of endlessly scrolling on your phone to decompress, implementing a short workout in your day will provide better long-term results in your mental health.

Remember: Comparison is a killer

In the age of social media, it can be incredibly easy to hop on Instagram and compare your college experiences with those of other people your age. It’s important to keep in mind that one, you never really know what is going on behind the scenes, and two, just because your journey is different doesn’t mean it has any less value. Every single person is doing their best to figure out who they are. If you are stressed and feel like you are drowning a little bit, make the conscious choice to immerse yourself in positivity, and possibly consider taking a social media break.