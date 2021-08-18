Your Guide to Boone Coffee
August 17, 2021
With over 10 different coffee options in Boone, choosing where to get your brew can be overwhelming. Here’s a guide to help you navigate Boone’s expansive coffee culture from local favorites to familiar chains.
Local Lion
Location: 791 Blowing Rock Rd, Boone, NC 28607
Hours: Monday-Saturday: 7 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Voted best off-campus coffee shop for Best of Boone 2021, the Local Lion is quite literally a local favorite. Patrons can enjoy its convenient drive-thru and long hours to get their coffee fill. Also known for its large homemade doughnuts, the Local Lion is a great place for studying with friends or a quick stop for caffeine on the way to morning classes.
Talia Espresso Boone
Location: 444 W King St, Boone, NC 28607
Hours: Monday-Thursday: 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. | Friday-Sunday: 7:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Talia Espresso is truly a hidden gem of Boone coffee options. Located within walking distance of campus, Talia is the perfect place for a pick me up during a day of exploring King Street. Although small, Talia Espresso’s atmosphere is cozy and welcoming. Have a chat with one of the friendly baristas as they make you a drink from their creative and large menu.
Crossroads Coffee House | Wired Scholar
Location: Plemmons Student Union | Belk Library and Information Commons
Hours: Monday-Thursday: 7:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. | Friday: 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. | Saturday: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. | Sunday: 2 p.m. – 9 p.m.
As one of two coffee shops on campus with seating, Crossroads is a student favorite, from studying between classes to setting up meetings. Stocked with Hatchet coffee and Stick Boy pastries, Crossroads also has everything from lattes to breakfast items to smoothies. Take a break from class in its cozy seating area or hit the books with your study group at one of its tables. Then, keep a look out for Wired Scholar’s reopening after a year of closure and get your late night library study brews.
Espresso News
Location: 267 Howard St, Boone, NC 28607
Hours: Monday- Friday: 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Saturday and Sunday: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
This App State student favorite is a classic and conveniently located near campus on King Street. Perfect for a coffee stop between classes, Expresso News offers classics like lattes, hot, freshly brewed coffee and smoothies.
Bald Guy Brew Coffee Roasting Co
Location: 747 W King St, Boone, NC 28607
Hours: Monday- Saturday: 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Sunday: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Bald Guy returned to Boone after losing its location to a fire in 2016. Now, Bald Guy Brew is back on King Street with Ransom Pub. Bald Guy Brew is a great stop for a coffee after a meal or a quick rest before continuing your day. With a location in downtown Blowing Rock as well, you can also enjoy Bald Guy when exploring Boone’s neighboring town.
Hatchet Coffee
Location: 150A Den Mac Dr, Boone, NC 28607
Hours: Monday – Sunday: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
With unique flavors and creative drinks, Hatchet has made a name for itself in the community. Its large space is perfect for Sunday coffee and study dates. Even located a little out of the way, you’ll make the trip for its fan-favorite coffee. Don’t have time to go to the edge of town? No problem, App State uses Hatchet coffee in its on-campus coffee shops so you can get your Hatchet fix.
Kovu’s Coffee
Location: 869 NC-105 Extension Suite 1, Boone, NC 28607
Hours: Monday – Friday: 7 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. | Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Kovu is Boone’s newest coffee shop but is easily recognized by its furry mascot, Kovu. With the cutest logo, you can enjoy a cup of joe or a pastry and be some of the first students to try out Boone’s freshest coffee spot.
Stick Boy Bread Company
Location: Bakery: 345 Hardin St, Boone, NC 28607 | Kitchen: 211 Boone Heights Dr, Boone, NC 28607
Hours: Bakery: Monday-Friday: 7 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. | Saturday: 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. | Sunday: Closed Kitchen: Monday-Friday: 7 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. | Saturday: 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. | Sunday: Closed
With both a bakery and a kitchen, Stick Boy is great for a pastry stop or a cozy breakfast meet-up. Want something on your way to class or work? Stop by the bakery for a latte and a scone. In need of somewhere to take your parents for a weekend breakfast? Go by the kitchen for a chicken biscuit and cappuccino. No matter which location you stop at, you’re guaranteed a great cup of coffee.
Blue Deer on King
Location: 352 W King St, Boone, NC 28607
Hours: Monday – Saturday: 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. | Sunday: 1 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Located right behind Belk Library, Blue Deer has a great view of campus and King Street. Offering cookies and ice cream along with coffee, Blue Deer is great for coffee fans with a sweet tooth. With a large space close to campus, Blue Deer offers students a place to sit and study or gather with a large group of friends.
Starbucks
Location: 1700 Blowing Rock Rd, Boone, NC 28607
Hours: Monday- Sunday: 5 a.m. – 10 p.m.
App State may not have one on campus, but Boone still has a Starbucks for your shameless frappuccino and cold brew addition. With so many local places, you may choose to opt-out of the chain, but Starbucks is great when you want to know exactly what you’re getting. Fair warning, as the only other coffee shop in Boone with a drive-thru, the Starbucks is almost always packed, but order ahead, and you can still get to class on time.
Ansley Puckett is a senior journalism major with a minor in English. She is from Columbia, S.C.
(she/her/hers)
Email: puckettat@appstate.edu
