OPINION: Majors that would survive in a horror film

Bella Lantz, Opinion Writer
October 18, 2023
Mia Daly
Pruett Norris

Many people have seen horror films where the plot is often the same: a villain attempts to kill the main character, and yet the main character is usually the only one to survive at the end. With so many different majors at App State, which one would be the main character in a horror movie? The question is, who would survive?

#1 Nursing 

This list could not exist without nursing majors on it. They go through a lot, including applying to and entering the program. This major is resilient and knows how to think on their feet. Nursing majors are prone to staying up late and preparing for anything, which comes in handy when waiting for an evil being. Note that nursing majors know how to treat wounds and deal with gore all the time. They would be unfazed by seeing someone or themselves hurt, nor would they hesitate to administer aid to themselves and anyone else who could survive with them. 

#2 Recreation management – Outdoor experiential education

Recreation management majors are incredibly resourceful and knowledgeable about the environment surrounding them. If someone was chasing recreation management majors into the woods, they would never find them. Many recreation management majors are  certified in wilderness first aid and wilderness first responder. They could disappear by finding a good hiding spot or a spot to fight back. The predator might become prey if they are hunting the recreation management majors. 

#3 Middle grade education

Middle grade education majors can and will go through it, especially in middle school. Middle grade majors get sympathy from everyone but help from nobody. These majors know how to adapt to new settings quickly and are skilled at de-escalating a situation. Dealing with middle schoolers every day is not easy, especially considering the mood swings and the random fights that break out. At the end of the day, is that not what the villain in a horror movie is, someone with mood swings and the itch to fight everyone? Middle grade majors can work with very little and can make the best out of every situation. Many times, having to work on their own to get something done, they are the best candidates to survive a horror film. They are, in fact, the main character.

Honorable mention: First to die

Many majors would not survive a horror movie; however, the first to die would be the hospitality and tourism management major. The reasoning is in the name and does not take much to explain. Hospitality majors learn to keep a smile and make the area a better place. If a stranger were to walk into a room, hospitality majors would greet them before asking any questions. They would act slowly because they were taught to treat everyone with respect and to grow in interpersonal skills, before judgment. Also, one sentence is engraved in their heads,“the customer is always right,” a motto so deeply ingrained that, even in the most terrifying scenarios, they’ll find a way to make the murderer feel like they’re right at home.
About the Contributors
Bella Lantz, Opinion Writer
Bella Lantz (she/her) is a sophomore secondary education-english major from Denver, NC.
Pruett Norris, Multimedia Editor
Pruett Norris (he/him) is a senior double majoring in English with a concentration in Film Studies and Electronic Media/Broadcasting. He’s originally from Asheville, N.C. This is his second year with the Appalachian, and his first as Multimedia Editor. His favorite movie is “Before Sunrise” but he’d love to hear about yours.
