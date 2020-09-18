Opinion: North Carolina, your vote matters

North Carolina is a swing state. This means that the majority of North Carolina’s votes for officials this season could turn out Republican or Democrat, but no one is entirely sure judging by analytics. Your vote could determine North Carolina’s decision.

In the past, North Carolina was a Democratic state, “where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2 or 3 to 1,” according to Republican strategist Carter Wrenn. Wrenn says that over the years, more people have become independent, causing nearly an equal count of Republicans, independents and Democrats. Issues like the recent protests, police brutality and the environment impact a person’s vote. People’s opinions on race and police violence have significantly changed compared to 2015 polls, according to an Associated Press poll. According to the poll, more Black and white adults believe police officers “are more likely to use deadly force against black people.” These changes in people’s opinions affect who they vote for.

Get informed fast and be active, because the 2020 presidential election will be here Nov. 3. North Carolina’s early voting is an option for App State students starting Oct. 15 through Oct. 31. You can also vote by mail.

According to census data, sixty-one percent of eligible voters reported voting in 2016, 61.8% voted in 2012 and 63.6% voted in 2008. As of 2016, 46.1 % of voters ages 18 to 29 reported voting. On the other hand, 70.9% of voters ages 69 and up reported voting. Do you see the problem? Not enough young people are voting. Ideally, all age groups would have an equal percentage. We need everyone’s vote, especially young people, because we are the world’s future leaders. This is our chance to fix injustices, have more employment opportunities and better healthcare. We are the ones who will have to live in a political world that older generations are currently controlling by voting more than younger generations. We young people can level the playing field if more of us vote.

Voting is important because it gives us a chance to voice our opinions, earn more rights and solve problems. Are you annoyed with the tax rate? Vote. Do you think abortion should be legal in all states? Vote. Presidents and state governments decide these types of questions. You too can get involved in your own local elections by running for office or voting for people who share the same ideas and values you have.