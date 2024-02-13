OPINION: Platonic love is underrated

The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
1
Quarterback Joey Aguilar prepares to take the snap against No. 17 North Carolina Sept. 9. Aguilar will return to the Mountaineers in 2024.

Roster revamp: App State football affected by transfer portal

2
Defensive coordinator Scot Sloan calls out to his players against Gardner-Webb Sept. 2. Sloan will return for his second season in 2024.

App State football coaching changes for 2024 season

3
Redshirt freshman running back Kanye Roberts rushes up the field against Georgia Southern Nov. 25. Roberts averaged 5.7 rushing yards per attempt on 123 attempts in the 2023 season.

Kanye Roberts takes the next step toward college stardom

4
Senior guard Faith Alston drives past an Eagle defender Jan. 20. Alston is averaging a team-high 18.5 points per game this season.

Mountaineers women’s basketball loses third straight to Marshall

5
The new ‘125th Anniversary’ sign sits on top of the App State welcome sign Jan. 15, 2024. App State announced class operations would go online after 3 p.m. on Jan. 16 and would be fully online on the 17th as well.

How App State responds to winter weather storms

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required

App at a glance: Feb. 14-20

February 13, 2024

Letter from the Editor: To be understood

Letter from the Editor: To be understood

February 13, 2024

Noah Kahan releases “Stick Season (Forever)”

Noah Kahan releases “Stick Season (Forever)”

February 13, 2024

Letter to the Editor: The impact of Black History Month

Letter to the Editor: The impact of Black History Month

February 13, 2024

Leah’s Lens: #TBT, The Appalachian style

Leah’s Lens: #TBT, The Appalachian style

February 13, 2024

Black Greek life leaders display legacy of unity

Black Greek life leaders display legacy of unity

February 13, 2024

OPINION: Platonic love is underrated

Courtney Quinton, Opinion Writer
February 13, 2024
OPINION%3A+Platonic+love+is+underrated
Chloe Pound

Love is in the air this beautiful February season. When people hear February and love, our minds automatically go to Valentine’s Day and a partner to spend it with. Why?

Valentine’s Day is a beautiful concept: 24 hours dedicated to someone you love. Although traditionally reserved for a romantic partner, the narrative should switch to a day of celebration for anyone and anything you love in your life. 

Most things learned throughout life about relationships and love are learned from friendships. There is something endearing about the fact a complete stranger, who owes you nothing at all, chooses to love you. Chooses to spend hours with you, chooses to hear your cheesy jokes and your loud belly laugh and chooses to stand by your side when you cannot hold yourself up. 

Life is hard enough; do not over complicate it by searching for your missing piece when you have the whole puzzle already. Have grace with yourself. These can be the best years of your life, not because of the romance you find, but because of the memories you create. 

The bittersweet thing about growing up is creating those bonds and memories with special people, then having to temporarily say goodbye when everyone starts finding their separate life paths. Consider it a beautiful tragedy of life, finding your people then having paths diverge. The fun part is it allows you to visit them at new places, meet new people and see your friends grow into better versions of themselves. 

Getting older and facing life is scary. The responsibilities that pile up and balancing your own inner complex human can be a lot to handle. Everyone needs to learn to have grace with themselves. When you are 30, you have only been an adult for 12 years. You are not even a teenager in adult life yet. The point is, there is time. 

Life is unpredictable and throws curveballs, so live your best life and remember it is okay to slow down and enjoy where you are and who you are with. Do not keep wishing for the future and forgetting to appreciate where you are now. You used to wish for the exact times you are having now. This Valentine’s Day, appreciate the love and friends you have right now. There is no need to always want more in terms of love or constantly think of the future. Instead, try to enjoy where you are. It is just as special. 

The rarity of two people choosing one another is something that should be celebrated and cherished. Through the best times of your life, the worst times of your life and even the regular Tuesdays of your life, you will find your village who will guide you, hold you and support you. 

Life is confusing enough; there is no need to add extra stress believing you need a romantic partner to feel unconditionally loved. 

Something to always keep in mind as well is that your childhood plays a part in how you love. It is a rough and unfair truth that something you had no control over can affect you for the rest of your life. It may determine your attachment style and your capability to form healthy attachments as an adult. Children who grow up in a house where they see healthy relationships flourish, having the seed planted in their minds that love is even possible. Kids who do not have that may sometimes struggle to form the thought that attachment is healthy and can be a beautiful thing when they have never seen it. It is important to remember you are your own person, and can create the life you dream of with people who help you learn that sometimes taking a chance on love is worth it. 

All in all, remember in this season of love to celebrate the beautiful friendships around you. Go play in the snow, go to a nice dinner, watch a movie or play a game; celebrate the humanity you have around you.

 
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$865
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributor
Courtney Quinton, Opinion Writer
Courtney Quinton is a Junior Chemistry major from Sanford, NC.

The Appalachian

The Student News Site of Appalachian State University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Appalachian
$865
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *