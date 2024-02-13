OPINION: Platonic love is underrated

Love is in the air this beautiful February season. When people hear February and love, our minds automatically go to Valentine’s Day and a partner to spend it with. Why?

Valentine’s Day is a beautiful concept: 24 hours dedicated to someone you love. Although traditionally reserved for a romantic partner, the narrative should switch to a day of celebration for anyone and anything you love in your life.

Most things learned throughout life about relationships and love are learned from friendships. There is something endearing about the fact a complete stranger, who owes you nothing at all, chooses to love you. Chooses to spend hours with you, chooses to hear your cheesy jokes and your loud belly laugh and chooses to stand by your side when you cannot hold yourself up.

Life is hard enough; do not over complicate it by searching for your missing piece when you have the whole puzzle already. Have grace with yourself. These can be the best years of your life, not because of the romance you find, but because of the memories you create.

The bittersweet thing about growing up is creating those bonds and memories with special people, then having to temporarily say goodbye when everyone starts finding their separate life paths. Consider it a beautiful tragedy of life, finding your people then having paths diverge. The fun part is it allows you to visit them at new places, meet new people and see your friends grow into better versions of themselves.

Getting older and facing life is scary. The responsibilities that pile up and balancing your own inner complex human can be a lot to handle. Everyone needs to learn to have grace with themselves. When you are 30, you have only been an adult for 12 years. You are not even a teenager in adult life yet. The point is, there is time.

Life is unpredictable and throws curveballs, so live your best life and remember it is okay to slow down and enjoy where you are and who you are with. Do not keep wishing for the future and forgetting to appreciate where you are now. You used to wish for the exact times you are having now. This Valentine’s Day, appreciate the love and friends you have right now. There is no need to always want more in terms of love or constantly think of the future. Instead, try to enjoy where you are. It is just as special.

The rarity of two people choosing one another is something that should be celebrated and cherished. Through the best times of your life, the worst times of your life and even the regular Tuesdays of your life, you will find your village who will guide you, hold you and support you.

Life is confusing enough; there is no need to add extra stress believing you need a romantic partner to feel unconditionally loved.

Something to always keep in mind as well is that your childhood plays a part in how you love. It is a rough and unfair truth that something you had no control over can affect you for the rest of your life. It may determine your attachment style and your capability to form healthy attachments as an adult. Children who grow up in a house where they see healthy relationships flourish, having the seed planted in their minds that love is even possible. Kids who do not have that may sometimes struggle to form the thought that attachment is healthy and can be a beautiful thing when they have never seen it. It is important to remember you are your own person, and can create the life you dream of with people who help you learn that sometimes taking a chance on love is worth it.

All in all, remember in this season of love to celebrate the beautiful friendships around you. Go play in the snow, go to a nice dinner, watch a movie or play a game; celebrate the humanity you have around you.