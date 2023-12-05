The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

Menu
1
The front face of the Tesla Cop Car charging in the River St. Parking deck. Oct 4, 2023.

App State PD says farewell to gas-powered vehicles

2
JMU hosts College GameDay for the second time in the programs history on Nov. 18, 2023, the fist happening in the fall of 2015.

PHOTO GALLERY: Mountaineers take down JMU and GameDay

3
Junior tight end Eli Wilson goes up for a ball against JMU Nov. 18.

Mountaineers look to cook Eagles for Thanksgiving weekend

4
Graduate student forward Donovan Gregory brings the ball up the court against Carlow Dec. 7, 2022. App State welcomes Auburn Sunday for the first power-five matchup in Boone since 2000.

Men’s basketball prepares for biggest home game in 23 years

5
Junior communication studies major Joey Aguilar, has taken on the role as starting quarterback since App State’s first game against Gardner-Webb, and is currently leading the team to a 6-4 record overall. Aguilar, who hails from California, has secured his position by averaging 267 passing yards per game and has a 64% completion rate Oct. 4, 2023.

From California to Boone: App State quarterback embraces new journey

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
OPINION: Seasonal showdown: Pumpkin vs. peppermint

OPINION: Seasonal showdown: Pumpkin vs. peppermint

December 5, 2023

Predictions for the 2023 Game Awards

Predictions for the 2023 Game Awards

December 5, 2023

PHOTO GALLERY: The rise of the App State Hockey Club

PHOTO GALLERY: The rise of the App State Hockey Club

December 5, 2023

App State faculty react and adapt to the AI revolution

App State faculty react and adapt to the AI revolution

December 4, 2023

Mountaineers send 9 wrestlers to Las Vegas for Cliff Keen Invitational

Mountaineers send 9 wrestlers to Las Vegas for Cliff Keen Invitational

December 4, 2023

Mountaineers men’s basketball captures fifth straight win in upset over Auburn

Mountaineers men’s basketball captures fifth straight win in upset over Auburn

December 4, 2023

OPINION: Seasonal showdown: Pumpkin vs. peppermint

Sophie Hughes, Opinion Writer
December 5, 2023
OPINION%3A+Seasonal+showdown%3A+Pumpkin+vs.+peppermint
Chloe Pound

As the holiday season is approaching, and memories of the white-girl Starbucks meme haunt college girls far and wide, why not forget the stereotypes and enjoy the overpriced holiday treats? 

When you think of holiday flavors two notes probably come to mind: pumpkin and peppermint. Though pumpkin spice got its plethora of publicity back in 2014, peppermint mocha was the first of the two available at Starbucks. Whether Starbucks is in the conversation or not, what flavor has reigned as the true queen of the holiday season all along: pumpkin or peppermint? 

Drinks

Pumpkin spice latte vs. peppermint mocha

The infamous pumpkin spice latte is both loved and hated by many. Its flavor is balanced between pumpkin, which is artificial, and cinnamon and cloves, which give it its “spice.” People may notice that with all the flavors of this drink in mind, true pumpkin flavor does not exactly hit you in the face as it’s crowded between all the others.

Chloe Pound

On the other hand, the peppermint mocha is pretty straightforward. It uses universal flavors: chocolate and peppermint. Some may find the mocha too sweet, but there is not as much of a divide on whether the drink is good or terrible. Unlike the latte, people do not go around making fun of the poor quality of the peppermint mocha, which may or may not be because of its lesser popularity. That being said, with the peppermint mocha being the more agreeable of the two drinks, the peppermint item wins this category.

Pumpkin spice chai vs. peppermint tea

As opposed to decadent coffee drinks, when thinking of teas, one word comes to mind: refreshing. Of course chai is sort of a different animal than other teas as it’s characterized by a milky flavor, which some people gravitate toward. That being said, pumpkin is not a flavor people are looking for when they want a cup of tea. With its refreshing and light flavor that can be enjoyed hot or cold, once again, the peppermint flavor comes out on top.

Pumpkin white hot chocolate vs. peppermint hot chocolate

It may be obvious which is the more popular of these two options, but nonetheless here are some notes about their respective differences. 

Pumpkin white hot chocolate simply replaces the coffee taste of the latte with a chocolate taste, which perhaps makes it the pumpkin latte for non-coffee drinkers. Peppermint hot chocolate is even more straightforward; it is the classic hot chocolate taste with the added spark from the peppermint. The pumpkin white hot chocolate is definitely worth the try, however peppermint hot chocolate is agreed to be a must-have classic, making peppermint the winner of the drink category. 

Foods

The lineups become a little less parallel in the food category, but they include classics nonetheless.

Pumpkin bread vs. peppermint bark

These two staples are definitely a tough choice; while the chocolate in peppermint bark is surely addictive, it’s nowhere near as comforting and satisfying as pumpkin bread. Pumpkin bread is a substantial snack, and is sold and eaten year round. Try pairing pumpkin bread with one of the hot coffees listed above and it cannot be beat. 

Roasted pumpkin seeds vs. candy cane 

A choice between a rather sophisticated snack or a childhood favorite, pumpkin seeds and candy canes are both cherished by their respective audiences. While pumpkin seeds bring in a bit of a health factor and are a lot less sticky and easier on the teeth, it’s hard to compare to the joy brought by the classic candy cane. Despite what the dentist may recommend, candy canes take the cake. 

Pumpkin pie vs. peppermint fudge  

Pumpkin pie is such a classic, but like the pumpkin latte, the consumer opinions are often divided. As far as peppermint fudge goes, those who know it love it, but it’s a much less common delicacy in the first place. Pumpkin pie brings a true spirit of autumn and the holidays, as well as memories for many. Even though some are not fond of the texture and bold pumpkin flavor, pumpkin pie must come out on top due to the nostalgia and comfort it brings, making pumpkin flavor the winner of the food category.

Overall, peppermint reigns as the superior holiday flavor. It’s a refreshing tea, an addictive candy and a true classic.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$730
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of The Appalachian at Appalachian State University. Your contribution will help us cover some of our operational costs, and continue to provide professional development opportunities for our students at App State. Thank you for your support of local journalism!

More to Discover
More in Opinion
OPINION: Christmas isn’t the same anymore
OPINION: Christmas isn’t the same anymore
OPINION: The consequences of flat earthers
OPINION: The consequences of flat earthers
OPINION: Campus needs more vending machines
OPINION: Campus needs more vending machines
OPINION: Art students deserve better
OPINION: Art students deserve better
OPINION: Thanksgiving etiquette 101
OPINION: Thanksgiving etiquette 101
Difference of Opinion: Are gen-ed classes necessary?
Difference of Opinion: Are gen-ed classes necessary?
Donate to The Appalachian
$730
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *