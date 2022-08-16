OPINION: Summer salutations and fall anticipations

Summer 2022 was jam-packed with new albums, binge-worthy TV, box office favorites and trends that didn’t disappoint, but don’t worry, there’s a lot to look forward to this fall.

Whether you’re still playing “Harry’s House” by Harry Styles on repeat or pretending you never heard Drake’s “Honestly, Nevermind,” you can look forward to some speculated releases coming in the fall. Expect releases from Noah Cyrus, Tove Lo, Yungblud, The 1975 and more artists who have not yet announced their upcoming releases.

If you’re still loving the music released this summer, buy some concert tickets to see your favorite artists perform their new hits live during this fall semester. North Carolina is bustling with upcoming concerts in Raleigh, Charlotte and more cities a drive away from Boone. Mark your calendars for these upcoming concerts this semester:

Giveon coming to Charlotte Aug. 28

Lil Durk & Friends coming to Greensboro Sept. 24

King Princess coming to Charlotte Sept. 28

COIN coming to Raleigh Sept. 30

Panic! At The Disco coming to Raleigh Oct. 2

Greta Van Fleet coming to Charlotte Oct. 28

Lizzo coming to Charlotte Oct. 28

This summer’s movie scene brought people back into theaters and revitalized the industry after the pandemic halted its success. Movies like “Top Gun: Maverick” saw huge success and ignited a frenzy over actor Miles Teller, who was all the rage in the early summer. “Elvis” entered theaters not long after “Top Gun: Maverick” and Austin Butler, who plays Elvis himself, replaced Teller as this summer’s favorite actor. “Elvis” gave us a new actor to rave about on TikTok as well as a catchy new Doja Cat song from the soundtrack called “Vegas.”

The summer’s movie hits don’t stop there. “Minions: Rise of Gru” took the country by storm and broke the record for most successful July 4 movie opening of all time. The secret to the movie’s success was a trend pushed by Gen Z on social media to attend the movie in formal attire — as “gentleminions.” A lighthearted trend and inside joke among young people proved to be instrumental in the movie’s success. Another Gen Z-led trend is sure to take the entertainment industry by storm again in the fall season of new releases.

Among those new releases is Olivia Wilde’s highly anticipated film, “Don’t Worry Darling.” The star-studded cast includes Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine and Olivia Wilde herself. The film is set to hit theaters Sept. 23. So while you may not be streaming Styles’ summer album this fall, he will surely still be on your screen as an actor instead.

Streaming services pushed out several returning fan favorites this summer including season 4 of Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” season 2 of Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building,” and more. New shows made strong debuts this summer including Prime Video’s “The Summer I Turned Pretty.” Binge-worthy TV will continue to come out throughout the fall semester whenever a study break is needed. Look out for new seasons of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Abbott Elementary” and more. Not to mention, there are likely releases that have not been announced that are yet to come.

A fall season of releases from the entertainment industry is sure to provide everything from the soundtrack to your fall semester to perfect shows and movies that will inspire binge-watching parties with friends.