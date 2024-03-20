OPINION: The overlooked responsibilities of ESAs

The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
1
OPINION: Leave the tunnels alone

OPINION: Leave the tunnels alone

2
Sophomore Hannah Caddell is a third-generation App State student and member of Alpha Omicron Pi. Hannah Caddell follows in the footsteps of her mother Melissa Sastoque and grandmother Carolina Caddell. Feb. 22.

The story of one family’s legacy at App State

3
Lillie Shull Dougherty and her eldest daughter Clara Bartlett stand in front of the main entrance of the Dougherty House in 1905. Dauphin Disco Dougherty and his daughter Annie Dougherty Rufty sit on the stairs beside them. Courtesy of University Archives, Special Collections Research Center, Appalachian State University.

A story of a home and its resilience: The Dougherty House

4
Councill family headstones rest toward the center of Boone Cemetery. The town’s planned project to install historical interpretative panels has sparked controversy among descendants of those buried here. Photo taken Jan. 29.

Boone Cemetery Panels Project sparks controversy among descendants

5
Brad Parquette (right) and Kevin Warner (left), professors in the Department of Theatre and Dance, sit outside Chapel Wilson Hall, where Warner’s office resides Feb. 7, 2024. Parquette’s favorite thing about Warner is attention to detail and ability to truly listen to people when they speak.

Married minds: App State faculty navigate love and careers

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
App at a glance: March 20-26

App at a glance: March 20-26

March 21, 2024

Mountaineers’ season ends with loss to Wake Forest in NIT

Mountaineers’ season ends with loss to Wake Forest in NIT

March 21, 2024

Letter to the Editor: Continuing the tunnel discussion

Letter to the Editor: Continuing the tunnel discussion

March 20, 2024

OPINION: The overlooked responsibilities of ESAs

OPINION: The overlooked responsibilities of ESAs

March 20, 2024

The story of one family’s legacy at App State

The story of one family’s legacy at App State

March 19, 2024

Thomas Talks Games: ‘Final Fantasy VII Rebirth’

Thomas Talks Games: ‘Final Fantasy VII Rebirth’

March 18, 2024

OPINION: The overlooked responsibilities of ESAs

Emily Escobedo Ramirez, Opinion Writer
March 20, 2024
OPINION: The overlooked responsibilities of ESAs
Gracean Ratliff

App State Housing allows for select animals to live on campus. Emotional support animals provide comfort and reassurance to their owner, while service animals provide trained support and perform tasks. Both are allowed in the dorms, as long as their owners fill out the proper paperwork to register and certify them. ESAs have proven to be beneficial in recent studies, and have an increased presence in many colleges and universities. However, there are downsides to owning them and having them while in college, which can be some of the most tumultuous years people experience. It’s important that people truly understand the demands of having an animal, and the effects it has on others.

Living in the dorms during undergraduate studies is unpredictable. Many obstacles come with dorm life, such as unruliness from others, loud noises, sporadic fire alarms and occasional roommate rifts. There are also people living in the same residence hall with allergies to animals, which affects them if a person has not been up to date cleaning their dorm room. The animal odor and hair can travel, especially in the hall corridors. Having an animal live in these conditions is tiresome.

The dorm rooms at App State range from 14 feet 8 inches by 10 feet 6 inches to 23 feet 1 inch by 13 feet 8 inches, which pales in comparison to the free range of a home or apartment. Following the guidelines of App State Housing, animals are to be left caged inside the dorm room until their owners are done with their classes and their outside life. Animals are also high maintenance; they require food, daily cleanup, outside time, interactions, cleaning, regular checkups and emergency visits or treatments. For a college student, these responsibilities mounted upon school and social life can add more stress and problems. 

In the same realm of ESAs, there is also a rising market geared towards creating false ESA documents for housing for cheap prices. It exists because there has been a rise among people collectively attempting to fraudulently forge these papers to have their pets with them. Not all students do this, but some may obtain pets to have people favor them and have some sense of popularity. They also value the cuteness of having animals but fail to be well-equipped or educated enough to truly care for a living creature, and when the going gets tough, many are dumped at local animal shelters due to the inability to care for them. 

Disguising pets as ESAs and forging the documents is a Class 3 misdemeanor. Everyone may know a friend or a friend of a friend who has had bad experiences with false ESAs or who have personally lied on the documentation. It is no secret. 

Having an ESA is no joke. Feeling prepared vs. actually being prepared is a major difference, and once an animal is in your life, that commitment is years long. There are some people who attempt to bypass these rules and do so because of the leniency in verifying their papers.

Abusing the system for personal gain while jeopardizing others is a serious offense that should not be easy to do in the first place. App State should take into consideration implementing a stronger process of obtaining these documents and allowing animals on campus. There should also be a process to help deem whether one is fit to emotionally and physically care for an animal in the dorms.

Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$1201
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributor
Emily Escobedo Ramirez, Opinion Writer
Emily Escobedo Ramirez (she/they) is a sophomore from Durham, NC. She is a Communication Studies major. This is her second year writing with the Appalachian.

The Appalachian

The Student News Site of Appalachian State University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Appalachian
$1201
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *