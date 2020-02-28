People of Boone: Malea Massey

“Comfort” is a word junior communication studies major Malea Massey would use to describe how she lives her life. She said she values how comfortable she is in a place and how comfortable other people are.

After spending two years at East Carolina University, she transferred to App State because it was a place she felt most at ease.

“It’s a comforting feeling looking outside and seeing the mountains,” Massey said.

Growing up, she spent summers in Helena, Montana, with her family and lived in Morganton, North Carolina, the rest of the year. Spending time in mountainous areas as a child influenced how she thought about home.

“People are so friendly here and open to doing different activities,” Massey said.

Massey said she feels comfortable in Boone because she is surrounded by people who are more extroverted than she is.

“I’m an introverted person, so I don’t get much out of social situations unless it’s very personal,” Massey said.

That is why she is interning for High Country Doulas and plans to become a certified doula by her graduation in May 2021.

Doulas offer strong maternal support to people who are pregnant. High Country Doula is the only business of its kind in Boone and the doulas travel to the surrounding counties and states. Massey said doulas are there for people during their pregnancies to make it “peaceful and enjoyable.”

Massey works with High Country Doula on its business, but also makes a direct impact on her 4-year-old German shorthaired pointer, who lives with her on a farm.

“Playing with my dog is pretty much all I do in my free time,” Massey said. Massey said she considers it a gift to her high-energy dog to run around the farm with horses and chickens.

Whether it impacts a dog’s day or a potential client’s pregnancy, Massey said works to make those around her comfortable. It all begins in the place where she is the most comfortable: the mountains.