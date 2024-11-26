Performers prosper in Department of Theatre and Dance’s FADE

The Valborg Theatre shined the spotlights on performers Nov. 20-24 at the Fall Appalachian Dance Ensemble.

Over 40 dancers showcased their talents across eight pieces of varying styles, choreographed by both students and faculty of the Department of Theatre and Dance. Small and large ensembles worked in tandem with production crews to create unforgettable performances.

Performances included choreography set to Turkish guitar, choreography that contrasted harshness with gentleness and choreography incorporating sensory experiences through the aroma of popcorn and tea.

The dances reflected statements throughout the night, such as “With and For,” a piece about the mountain community’s resilience after Hurricane Helene. As two dancers performed, recorded interludes played about the assistance many gave to one another.

“We are so blessed to live in these mountains,” one said. “Where people are resilient and willing to take care of others.”

Throughout the nights, performances spoke to their audiences. The crowd erupted in joy at the conclusion of “Jazz music, therefore…,” a large-group jazz dance choreographed by senior chemistry major Lauren Martin.

“Inevitably,” a piece lamenting the passage of time choreographed by senior English major Maggie Talton, left sophomore nutrition and foods major Jasmine Griff-Root touched.

“It reminded me of my past dancing experience,” Griff-Root said.

Dancers were not the only ones on display. They worked in tandem with choreographers, sound designers and an array of crewmembers. The production staff consisted of 43 people, and audiences loved their work as well.

Lainie Jacobs, a freshman criminal justice major, specifically loved the production’s lighting. She attended the concert with her friend Shelby Young, a freshman exercise science major.

“We’re both theater people, and I was a huge lighting person in high school, so the lighting was incredible,” Jacobs said.

Dancers have worked on their pieces since the beginning of the semester, explained junior dance major and performer in two of the program’s pieces Kylie Venticinque. However, learning choreography comes with its challenges.

“Sometimes it’s really hard to allow your body to take on another person’s movements, so when they give choreography you’re like ‘my body simply does not understand it,’” Venticinque said. “It’s learning a new language every time.”

Even with hardship, dancers feel fulfilled presenting their final product.

“Oh my gosh, it was honestly such a joy,” Venticinque said. “I just think spending that much time with other dancers and artists in such an intimate space for so long makes the performance process so rewarding to be able to experience it with them.”

With each performance, FADE puts the passion and talent of both dancers and production crews on display.