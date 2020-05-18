Phi Mu chapter closes at App State

The Lambda Beta Chapter of Phi Mu Fraternity ceased operations May 13 due to a decline in chapter membership, according to a press release

Initiated members of the organization will take alumnae status. Provisional members, or members who have not been officially initiated, can be “released from their pledge and eligible to join another National Panhellenic Conference group,” or be initiated by the National Fraternity.

“It is always a very difficult decision to close a collegiate chapter. For the past several years, Lambda Beta experienced a decline in membership that made other areas of chapter operations difficult,”Andy Kash, national president of the organization, said in the release.

Kash said with these difficulties, members on App State’s campus “were not having the enriching experience that we want for our collegians.”

In the release, Phi Mu states they hope to work with App State’s Panhellenic Council to come back to campus at an agreeable time.

“Phi Mu Fraternity has successfully re-established closed chapters on other campuses and would strive to do the same for Lambda Beta,” the fraternity said.