PHOTO GALLERY: Winter Storm Izzy hits Boone

North Carolina braced for heavy snow and severe weather conditions through the weekend from Winter Storm Izzy. Prior to the storm reaching Boone, the National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for western North Carolina, parts of Virginia and West Virginia. With 12 inches of snow reported, App State students found ways to make the most of the inclement weather by hiking around town and campus, finding creative ways to sled downhill and enjoying the day off from in-person classes.

Gallery | 8 Photos Jesse Barber The Doc Watson statue sits solemnly on a quiet, snowy King Street Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022.