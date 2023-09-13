The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

Menu
1
Head coach Shawn Clark leads the Mountaineers onto the field in their conference matchup against Louisiana Oct. 12, 2021. Clark enters his fourth full season as head coach.

Mountaineers prepare for season opener against Gardner-Webb

2
View of the festival from the hill.

Bubbles and beer: the High Country Beer Fest returns to Boone

3
Running back Nate Noel crosses the goal line against UNC Sept. 3, 2022.

Mountaineers, Tar Heels set for rematch after 2022 thriller

4
Senior defender Mumu Guisasola battles against a Liberty player for possession Aug. 18, 2022.

Mumu Guisasola: Soccer star and team sister

5
Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Jack Murphy hoists junior running back Nate Noel in the air after a touchdown Sept. 9.

5 takeaways from App State-UNC round three

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
Jenna’s Cocina: Taste of Caribbean cuisine

Jenna’s Cocina: Taste of Caribbean cuisine

September 13, 2023

Playlist of the month: A Latin-Hispanic celebration

Playlist of the month: A Latin-Hispanic celebration

September 13, 2023

Physics and Astronomy club regaining traction

Physics and Astronomy club regaining traction

September 13, 2023

Latina advocate asks — Q’Pasa Appalachia?

Latina advocate asks — Q’Pasa Appalachia?

September 12, 2023

East vs. West: The enduring rivalry between App State and East Carolina

East vs. West: The enduring rivalry between App State and East Carolina

September 12, 2023

Home away from home: Coaches find their way back

Home away from home: Coaches find their way back

September 12, 2023

Physics and Astronomy club regaining traction

Rebekah Mann
September 13, 2023
High+schoolers+fill+an+auditorium+at+a+demo+show+sponsored+by+the+PandA+club.+
Mason Fuller
High schoolers fill an auditorium at a demo show sponsored by the PandA club.

COVID-19 took its toll on the membership of App State’s Physics and Astronomy Club, but through the hard work of dedicated students, the organization’s membership engagement is increasing. 

When Mason Fuller joined in October 2021, the club had four officers and no regular attendees. Two years later, there are now 10 officers, including Fuller as co-president, and an average of 20 additional members at each event. In total, there are 69 people on the club’s Engage roster. 

The majority of new members are underclassmen, but more upperclassmen are starting to join the more the club becomes reestablished, said Fuller. He also said that graduate students are getting involved as well. 

“Physics classes can be hard, and it’s so helpful to have a supportive community to remind you that it can be fun as well,” said Jessica Gerac, the club’s outreach coordinator.

Last semester, the club attended the national Society of Physics Students Zone 5 chapter meeting. The meeting took place Feb. 18 at Duke University, and was a big step in the right direction for reinstating the club into the physics community. 

At the meeting, each of the schools in attendance, including Clemson, North Carolina State Univeristy and UNC-Chapel Hill, discussed the current state of their organizations. App State was the school with the highest number of women in leadership positions, which reflected nicely on the club. Out of the seven officers present, four of them were women. 

They also discussed goals for how they want to continue to engage with the students. For App State, Fuller said they work hard to give their members academic connections that offer support and helpful advice.

“Physics is not an easy major, and we want to try and make it a little easier for people,” Fuller said.

Brooke Hester has been the club’s faculty advisor since 2011, and in 2021 she gained a co-advisor, Roshani Silwal. 

“We provide fun downtime opportunities for our majors,” Hester said. “We have also participated in Buildfest, sponsored by the Children’s Playhouse, which takes place annually at Watauga High School where we do hands-on booths and a huge physics show.”

Although notable, Buildfest is not the only time the club does demonstration shows. They also participate in STEAM Expo, an event that allows multiple departments to get together to contribute their own booths and show off each STEAM topic.

The club’s demonstrations range from a wide variety of experiments. One of Fuller’s favorites was an activated fire extinguisher attached to a wheeled cart, which caused the cart to accelerate forward. Gerac mentioned that she has fond memories of science themed field trips, and that she believes they sparked her interest in the subject. 

“I would love it if our demo shows caused some students to consider a career in physics, but my main goal is to inspire kids to be more curious about the world we live in,” said Gerac. 

A core value of the club is to be encouraging to everyone to learn more about physics. The subject can have a scary reputation, so they want to inspire younger and college-aged students to give it a try, even if they aren’t seeking a career in it. Despite membership being encouraged for physics majors, the club is also open to non-majors who are interested in learning more about the subject. 

“As outreach coordinator, one of my goals is to make physics accessible and interesting to non-physics majors,” said Gerac. “It would be amazing to see more people from different disciplines at our events.” 

Along with bi-weekly member meetings at varying times, the club also hosts social events like game nights and kickball. Their next large upcoming event is a telescope tour of Rankin South on Friday, Oct. 13. 

For more updates on meetings and events, email Fuller at fullermg@appstate.edu to be added to the club’s newsletter or with any questions.

“If you think it would be fun to make it rain 2,000 ping pong balls propelled by liquid nitrogen while children jump with joy around you: this is the club for you,” said Hester. 

Playlist of the week: Parents weekend pregame
Playlist of the week: Parent's weekend pregame
Sunset at Rough Ridge overlooking the mountains during peak week.
Fall in the High Country: Peak week
Campus club aims to reduce food insecurity
Campus club aims to reduce food insecurity
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$340
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of The Appalachian at Appalachian State University. Your contribution will help us cover some of our operational costs, and continue to provide professional development opportunities for our students at App State. Thank you for your support of local journalism!

More to Discover
More in A&C
Sunset at Rough Ridge overlooking the mountains during peak week.
Fall in the High Country: Peak week
John Paul White, 51, sits within the Appalachian Theatre anticipating his performance later that night on September 5th, 2023. He is a folk country artist and a prior grammy award winner that performed for the music festival Antlers and Acorns.
Hits in the High Country: Songwriters’ time in the limelight
Playlist of the week: Parents weekend pregame
Playlist of the week: Parent's weekend pregame
Campus club aims to reduce food insecurity
Campus club aims to reduce food insecurity
Playlist of the week: An escape from studying
Playlist of the week: An escape from studying
App at a glance: Sept. 6-13
App at a glance: Sept. 6-13
More in Entertainment
Playlist of the week: Dorm disco
Playlist of the week: Dorm disco
30 years later, “Jurassic Park” still bites
30 years later, “Jurassic Park” still bites
6 stupendous summer cinema selections
6 stupendous summer cinema selections
A Mountaineer Mixtape
A Mountaineer Mixtape
Playlist of the week: Final tunes of Boone
Playlist of the week: Final tunes of Boone
The Bookstop: Wanderings, hopefulness and survival techniques
The Bookstop: Wanderings, hopefulness and survival techniques
Donate to The Appalachian
$340
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *