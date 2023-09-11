Playlist of the week: Parent’s weekend pregame

With football season beginning and Parent’s Weekend in just a few days, it’s time to get pumped up for our home football game against East Carolina University. After our intense and exciting game against Chapel Hill, it’s important that we all do our best to maintain our energy and school spirit. Whether it’s your East Carolina friends, your parents or maybe even your entire family coming to visit the Rock, it’s time to show everyone that App State students love football season.

Because it’s Parent’s Weekend, this playlist is something that everyone in the family can appreciate. “Parent’s weekend pregame” contains a variety of songs and genres including “Hard in Da Paint” and “We Will Rock You” to keep everyone at the pregame festivities and tailgates engaged and entertained. In order to honor and maintain App State’s culture, Luke Combs and Eric Church, who both attended Appalachian State, also make a few appearances in the pregame playlist.