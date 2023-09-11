The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

Menu
1
View of the festival from the hill.

Bubbles and beer: the High Country Beer Fest returns to Boone

2
Head coach Shawn Clark leads the Mountaineers onto the field in their conference matchup against Louisiana Oct. 12, 2021. Clark enters his fourth full season as head coach.

Mountaineers prepare for season opener against Gardner-Webb

3
Letter to the Editor: App State needs complimentary evening parking

Letter to the Editor: App State needs complimentary evening parking

4
Running back Nate Noel crosses the goal line against UNC Sept. 3, 2022.

Mountaineers, Tar Heels set for rematch after 2022 thriller

5
Quarterback Ryan Burger looks to pass to wide receiver Coen Sutton against Robert Morris Oct. 29.

Clark names new starter at quarterback

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
5 takeaways from App State-UNC round three

5 takeaways from App State-UNC round three

September 11, 2023

App State falls to No.17 Wake Forest after outlasting JMU

App State falls to No.17 Wake Forest after outlasting JMU

September 11, 2023

Playlist of the week: Parent’s weekend pregame

Playlist of the week: Parent’s weekend pregame

September 11, 2023

Campus club aims to reduce food insecurity

Campus club aims to reduce food insecurity

September 11, 2023

OPINION: Breakups suck

OPINION: Breakups suck

September 11, 2023

App State student promotes Narcan accessibility

App State student promotes Narcan accessibility

September 10, 2023

Playlist of the week: Parent’s weekend pregame

Evelyn Brown
September 11, 2023
Playlist+of+the+week%3A+Parents+weekend+pregame
Kaitlyn Close

With football season beginning and Parent’s Weekend in just a few days, it’s time to get pumped up for our home football game against East Carolina University. After our intense and exciting game against Chapel Hill, it’s important that we all do our best to maintain our energy and school spirit. Whether it’s your East Carolina friends, your parents or maybe even your entire family coming to visit the Rock, it’s time to show everyone that App State students love football season.

Because it’s Parent’s Weekend, this playlist is something that everyone in the family can appreciate. “Parent’s weekend pregame” contains a variety of songs and genres including “Hard in Da Paint” and “We Will Rock You” to keep everyone at the pregame festivities and tailgates engaged and entertained. In order to honor and maintain App State’s culture, Luke Combs and Eric Church, who both attended Appalachian State, also make a few appearances in the pregame playlist.

Campus club aims to reduce food insecurity
Campus club aims to reduce food insecurity
App at a glance: Sept. 6-13
App at a glance: Sept. 6-13
Playlist of the week: An escape from studying
Playlist of the week: An escape from studying
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$340
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of The Appalachian at Appalachian State University. Your contribution will help us cover some of our operational costs, and continue to provide professional development opportunities for our students at App State. Thank you for your support of local journalism!

More to Discover
More in A&C
Campus club aims to reduce food insecurity
Campus club aims to reduce food insecurity
Playlist of the week: An escape from studying
Playlist of the week: An escape from studying
App at a glance: Sept. 6-13
App at a glance: Sept. 6-13
Playlist of the week: Dorm disco
Playlist of the week: Dorm disco
30 years later, “Jurassic Park” still bites
30 years later, “Jurassic Park” still bites
View of the festival from the hill.
Bubbles and beer: the High Country Beer Fest returns to Boone
More in Entertainment
6 stupendous summer cinema selections
6 stupendous summer cinema selections
A Mountaineer Mixtape
A Mountaineer Mixtape
Playlist of the week: Final tunes of Boone
Playlist of the week: Final tunes of Boone
The Bookstop: Wanderings, hopefulness and survival techniques
The Bookstop: Wanderings, hopefulness and survival techniques
Former Poet Laureate Natasha Tretheway reads the prologue and various selections from her memoir Memorial Drive on April 21, 2023.
Poet laureate reads to App State students
Playlist of the week: Dancing in the kitchen
Playlist of the week: Dancing in the kitchen
About the Contributor
Kaitlyn Close, Graphics Editor
Kaitlyn Close (she/her) is a senior Graphic Design major, Digital Marketing minor from Raleigh, N.C. This is her second year with The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$340
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *