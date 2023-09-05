Playlist of the week: An escape from studying

With classes kicking into full swing, most of us don’t have the time to sit down and watch a movie or binge our favorite series. Whether you’re cramming for your first exam or trying not to think about the classwork you have to do, a little bit of escapism can’t hurt. A combination of movies and television from the past 25 years provide the songs from classic scenes and intros that you can fantasize about.

From “Shrek” to “Stranger Things,” this playlist can help you take a break from the real world and enter into iconic scenes from another. A mix of TikTok favorites, such as “Visions of Gideon” from the heartbreaking “Call Me By Your Name” and “Possibility” from “Twilight” can not only give you a break from the real world, but can also help you discover new musicians.