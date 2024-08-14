Pivotal fall sports Mountaineers

With fall seasons fast-approaching, these six athletes will affect winning at a high level for each of their App State sports teams as their roles have all grown since last season.

Kanye Roberts (Sophomore Running Back, Football)

Kanye Roberts scored a team-high seven touchdowns on the gridiron last season for the Mountaineers. Roberts is a versatile offensive weapon for the Black and Gold; the 14 catches and 114 receiving yards he racked up during the season complimented his rushing ability.

Roberts appeared in all 14 games in 2023 and finished second on the team in rushing yards with 696 on an average of 5.7 yards per carry.

With the Mountaineers’ primary running back Nate Noel transferring this offseason, the window for Roberts to contribute on the ground has opened wider. He will be counted on to produce at a high level this season in order for the Black and Gold to reclaim the Sun Belt championship.

Myles Tate (Senior Guard, Men’s Basketball)

Tate was a two-way presence for the App State’s men’s basketball team last season, appearing in all 34 games, averaging 9.4 points per game, and earning the fourth-best assist to turnover ratio in the Sun Belt at 1.9.

Tate’s standout game last season came in a 65-58 win at Marshall, where he poured in a career-high 25 points on four made three-pointers.

With the remainder of App State’s primary backcourt of Donovan Gregory, Jordan Marsh and Terrence Harcum all departing from the team, look for offensive possessions to be run through Tate with more frequency in the 2024-25 season. After coming off the bench in 82% of games in 2023-24, becoming a consistent member of the starting five is a real possibility for Tate moving forward.

Jamil Muttilib (Junior Guard, Men’s Basketball)

Jamil Muttilib will be a pivotal piece in the Mountaineers’ offense returning to the high level fans are accustomed to. Muttilib transferred from Kilgore College to App State’s basketball program this offseason. Muttilib averaged 19.2 points per game at Kilgore, with his highlight being a 42-point night against Trinity Community College.

Muttilib scored 20 or more 16 times, earning first-team all conference and first team all-region in his 2023-24 season.

Standing at 6’6”, look for Muttilib to enhance the Mountaineers’ backcourt by complementing Tate’s ability to shift the defense and create open looks with size and an extensive motor to score.

After finishing the 2023-24 regular season with the best record in the Sun Belt at 26-5, expectations are high, and the level of play from these guards will play a crucial role in determining whether or not they are met.

Emily Carver (Senior Guard, Women’s Basketball)

Senior guard Emily Carver started in all 24 games she played and averaged 13.5 points per game in the 2023-24 App State women’s basketball season. Carver converted the most total three-pointers on the team with 55 and shot the longball at 33%, second only to senior guard Zaida Porter.

Carver’s strongest stretch of the season occurred when she followed a 28-point performance against the College of Charleston on Dec. 5, with a 27–point night on Dec. 10 against Richmond. Carver shot 50% from the field during this stretch, while pouring in 10 triples.

With the graduation of Faith Alston, last season’s leader in points and assists, Carver will be called upon more frequently to be a catalyst and shot maker in the 2024-25 season.

App State currently has 13 rostered upperclassmen, so look for Carver to embrace her role as a leader on a veteran team as the Mountaineers attempt to improve on their 17-15 record from last season.

Izzi Wood (Graduate Student Forward, Women’s Soccer)

Izzi Wood tallied career highs in goals and assists with seven and four for App State’s women’s soccer team in 2023.

Wood was named Second Team All-Conference, making her the first Mountaineer to earn All-Conference honors since Kat Greer in 2018.

With 2024-25 likely being Wood’s final season, she will take on a leadership role for the Mountaineers. A standout season from Wood would go far towards the Black and Gold improving on their 9-6-3 record from last season.

Charlotte Bosma (Senior Forward, Field Hockey)

Charlotte Bosma led App State women’s field hockey in goals with seven in the 2023 season, starting in 15 of her 17 games played last season.

She racked up her first postseason accolade by claiming a spot on the All-MAC second team. Bosma also excelled at setting up her teammates, placing second — behind senior defender Sarah Perkins — in assists.

Bosma’s continued excellence in facilitating and creating shots on goal will be key in helping App State’s chances of surpassing last season’s Mid-American Conference tournament first round exit.