Playlist of the week: 3,333 feet of fall

Bluegrass and folk music; a classic for the peaks of Appalachia, an area this genre has called home longer than most App State students and alumni have been alive. Though this type of music has been played in the High Country since before the ‘20s, some legends like Billy Strings and Tyler Childers never let the sound die.

King Street’s Jones House is a classic venue to hear the traditional mountain music these names to fame began with. The Steeldrivers hold a place in this 3,333 foot altitude as well, having just performed in August at Beech Mountain.

These instruments are best listened to by sitting on a porch as the fall weather pulls the rest of the leaves from the trees. Let the guys of Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and Trampled by Turtles take you the rest of the way up the mountain.