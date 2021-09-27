Playlist of the week: Bring back the ’80s!
September 27, 2021
Pull out those neon joggers and rock that bleach-feathered hair this week. Hop in a time machine and trade in your walkman for The Appalachian’s ’80s playlist.
The sky is grey, and the temperatures are dropping, so turn up the volume with colorful tunes of timeless idols like Cyndi Lauper, Dolly Parton and Whitney Houston. Let these iconic tunes brighten your walk across campus.
Savannah Brewer is from Charlotte, North Carolina, and is a junior communication studies major with a minor in communication sciences and disorders.
Email:
Camryn is a junior communication, public relations major with an art history minor from Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
(She/Her)
Twitter: camrynecollier
E-mail:
