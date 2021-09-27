Playlist of the week: Bring back the ’80s!

Pull out those neon joggers and rock that bleach-feathered hair this week. Hop in a time machine and trade in your walkman for The Appalachian’s ’80s playlist.

The sky is grey, and the temperatures are dropping, so turn up the volume with colorful tunes of timeless idols like Cyndi Lauper, Dolly Parton and Whitney Houston. Let these iconic tunes brighten your walk across campus.