The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

Menu
1
The entrance to the haunted house at Bloody Pines. Each room has a different theme to scare its guests.

Family fear attraction brings nightly frights to Boone

2
After roughly 30 years of running, Legends closes its doors for good. Sep. 15, 2023.

Legends temporarily closed due to structural failure

3
Students have raised concerns about the lack of parking at the Sleep Inn turned dorm. With the space to hold 150 students, there are only 17 parking spots available, not including overnight parking. Sept. 13, 2023

Sleep Inn student residents express concerns with housing

4
The Palestinian flag stands tall on Sanford Mall in light of the Israel-Palestine conflict. The Muslim Student Association held a rally in support of Palestine Oct. 25, 2023.

Rally for Palestine held on Sanford Mall

5
OPINION: Majors that would survive in a horror film

OPINION: Majors that would survive in a horror film

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
APPlause

APPlause

November 1, 2023

Playlist of the week: Cottagegore

Playlist of the week: Cottagegore

November 1, 2023

Album review: 1989 in screaming color

Album review: 1989 in screaming color

November 1, 2023

App at a glance: Nov. 1-8

App at a glance: Nov. 1-8

November 1, 2023

COLUMN: The beauty of Día de los Muertos

COLUMN: The beauty of Día de los Muertos

November 1, 2023

Good, bad and ugly from Mountaineers comeback win

Good, bad and ugly from Mountaineers comeback win

October 31, 2023

Playlist of the week: Cottagegore

Ann Korwan
November 1, 2023
Playlist+of+the+week%3A+Cottagegore
Devin Paulus

As spooky season comes to a close this week, what better way to send it off than a playlist that transitions us from Halloween to Thanksgiving. Cottagecore is known for its rural, nostalgic charm of returning to the land, but this is cottagegore where “returning to the land” has a slightly different meaning. 

With songs like “In The Woods Somewhere” by Hozier and “Murders” by Miracle Musical, you can really feel like some kind of creature is chasing you through the woods. Other songs, such as “The Yawning Grave” or “The Moss” by Cosmo Sheldrake, give more of a vibe that matches the feeling of being in the forest and knowing you’re not alone. 

Playlist of the week: Hall-o-weekend celebration
Playlist of the week: Hall-o-weekend celebration
Playlist of the week: Rocktober
Playlist of the week: Rocktober
Album review: 1989 in screaming color
Album review: 1989 in screaming color
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$630
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of The Appalachian at Appalachian State University. Your contribution will help us cover some of our operational costs, and continue to provide professional development opportunities for our students at App State. Thank you for your support of local journalism!

More to Discover
More in A&C
Album review: 1989 in screaming color
Album review: 1989 in screaming color
App at a glance: Nov. 1-8
App at a glance: Nov. 1-8
Mountaineer Media Swap
Mountaineer Media Swap
Pru’s boo reviews: ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ fails to frighten
Pru’s boo reviews: ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ fails to frighten
Pru’s boo reviews: ‘The Exorcist: Believer’
Pru’s boo reviews: ‘The Exorcist: Believer’
‘Neerly Naked Mile helps donate to The Hospitality House
More in Entertainment
Playlist of the week: Hall-o-weekend celebration
Playlist of the week: Hall-o-weekend celebration
No tricks, just treats: Creative Halloween costumes
No tricks, just treats: Creative Halloween costumes
Playlist of the week: Rocktober
Playlist of the week: Rocktober
The entrance to the haunted house at Bloody Pines. Each room has a different theme to scare its guests.
Family fear attraction brings nightly frights to Boone
Pru’s boo reviews: 19 years of ‘Saw’
Pru’s boo reviews: 19 years of ‘Saw’
Flowers and other plant life were photographed by participants throughout the competition.
Fall in love with your feed: Places to take fall photos
Donate to The Appalachian
$630
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *