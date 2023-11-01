Playlist of the week: Cottagegore

As spooky season comes to a close this week, what better way to send it off than a playlist that transitions us from Halloween to Thanksgiving. Cottagecore is known for its rural, nostalgic charm of returning to the land, but this is cottagegore where “returning to the land” has a slightly different meaning.

With songs like “In The Woods Somewhere” by Hozier and “Murders” by Miracle Musical, you can really feel like some kind of creature is chasing you through the woods. Other songs, such as “The Yawning Grave” or “The Moss” by Cosmo Sheldrake, give more of a vibe that matches the feeling of being in the forest and knowing you’re not alone.