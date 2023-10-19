The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

Menu
1
Former App State running back Cam Peoples breaks free from a Chanticleer defender Oct. 20, 2021. The Mountaineers upset then No.14 Coastal Carolina 30-27.

App State set to write another chapter in Coastal Carolina rivalry

2
Junior wide receiver Christian Horn heads up field on a route against ECU Sept. 16, 2023.

What to make of App State football at the halfway point

3
Chancellor Kenneth Peacock and his wife Rosanne Peacock stand with the 2012 Homecoming King, then senior secondary math education major Ish Gomez, and Queen, then senior theatre arts major Pami Cuevas, at the 2012 Homecoming game against Elon University. Photo by Paul Heckert | The Appalachian

Remembering Chancellor Peacock

4
Owner, David Tucker and his two daughters, Coco (left) and Ellee (right) stand proudly in front of their corn maze they’ve spent the summer preparing. Sep. 14, 2023

Oh my gourd-ness: The New River Farm fall event

5
App State plans to build a writing center and spaces for clubs and organizations among other additions at the Hickory campus. (courtesy of Chase Reynolds)

A look into the present and future of App State

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
Mountaineers look to rebound against Monarchs

Mountaineers look to rebound against Monarchs

October 19, 2023

Lista discográfica del mes: Una celebración latina-hispana

Lista discográfica del mes: Una celebración latina-hispana

October 19, 2023

Jenna’s Cocina: Sabor de la gastronomía caribeña

Jenna’s Cocina: Sabor de la gastronomía caribeña

October 19, 2023

Playlist of the week: Rocktober

Playlist of the week: Rocktober

October 19, 2023

Family fear attraction brings nightly frights to Boone

Family fear attraction brings nightly frights to Boone

October 19, 2023

App State wins 2023 NC campus’ BioBlitz competition

App State wins 2023 NC campus’ BioBlitz competition

October 18, 2023

Playlist of the week: Rocktober

Madelyn Crawford
October 19, 2023
Playlist+of+the+week%3A+Rocktober
Kaitlyn Close

Rock will never go out of style, but perhaps the fall is when we need it most. Midterms, a truckload of coursework or people getting on your last nerve? Rocking beats are the best medicine.

Starting it off slow with “Owner of a Lonely Heart” by Yes and “The Promise” by When In Rome, these tunes offer a chance to pause and breathe in the crisp October air. Journey’s “Wheel in the Sky” and “Ask the Lonely” ramp up the pace, just in time for their 50th anniversary. And when you need it most, “Killing In The Name” by Rage Against The Machine never fails to let a listener get a good scream out. 

The entrance to the haunted house at Bloody Pines. Each room has a different theme to scare its guests.
Family fear attraction brings nightly frights to Boone
Owner, David Tucker and his two daughters, Coco (left) and Ellee (right) stand proudly in front of their corn maze they’ve spent the summer preparing. Sep. 14, 2023
Oh my gourd-ness: The New River Farm fall event
Magic, mushrooms and medicine: Alternative healing in the High Country
Magic, mushrooms and medicine: Alternative healing in the High Country
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$580
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of The Appalachian at Appalachian State University. Your contribution will help us cover some of our operational costs, and continue to provide professional development opportunities for our students at App State. Thank you for your support of local journalism!

More to Discover
More in A&C
The entrance to the haunted house at Bloody Pines. Each room has a different theme to scare its guests.
Family fear attraction brings nightly frights to Boone
‘Rules for Living’: A comedic take on the most stressful holiday of the year
Pru’s boo reviews: 19 years of ‘Saw’
Pru’s boo reviews: 19 years of ‘Saw’
Flowers and other plant life were photographed by participants throughout the competition.
Fall in love with your feed: Places to take fall photos
Magic, mushrooms and medicine: Alternative healing in the High Country
Magic, mushrooms and medicine: Alternative healing in the High Country
Owner, David Tucker and his two daughters, Coco (left) and Ellee (right) stand proudly in front of their corn maze they’ve spent the summer preparing. Sep. 14, 2023
Oh my gourd-ness: The New River Farm fall event
More in Entertainment
Playlist of the week: Soothing study sensations
Playlist of the week: Soothing study sensations
Playlist of the week: Hello Fall
Playlist of the week: Hello Fall
Photo of White Toledo courtesy of Cole Covington.
From recording studio to Peach Pit opener: White Toledo
Playlist of the week: Ending Mercury Retrograde
Playlist of the week: Ending Mercury Retrograde
Pru’s boo reviews: ‘A Haunting in Venice’
Pru’s boo reviews: ‘A Haunting in Venice’
Playlist of the week: 2016 Tumblr grunge era
Playlist of the week: 2016 Tumblr grunge era
About the Contributor
Kaitlyn Close, Graphics Editor
Kaitlyn Close (she/her) is a senior Graphic Design major, Digital Marketing minor from Raleigh, N.C. This is her second year with The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$580
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *