Playlist of the week: Rocktober

Rock will never go out of style, but perhaps the fall is when we need it most. Midterms, a truckload of coursework or people getting on your last nerve? Rocking beats are the best medicine.

Starting it off slow with “Owner of a Lonely Heart” by Yes and “The Promise” by When In Rome, these tunes offer a chance to pause and breathe in the crisp October air. Journey’s “Wheel in the Sky” and “Ask the Lonely” ramp up the pace, just in time for their 50th anniversary. And when you need it most, “Killing In The Name” by Rage Against The Machine never fails to let a listener get a good scream out.