Former App State running back Cam Peoples breaks free from a Chanticleer defender Oct. 20, 2021. The Mountaineers upset then No.14 Coastal Carolina 30-27.

App State set to write another chapter in Coastal Carolina rivalry

Junior wide receiver Christian Horn heads up field on a route against ECU Sept. 16, 2023.

What to make of App State football at the halfway point

Parking signs inside the Stadium Parking Deck.

Town of Boone impacted by on-campus parking changes

OPINION: Myth of the Boone brothel law

OPINION: Myth of the Boone brothel law

OPINION: Ducks don't like drunks

OPINION: Ducks don’t like drunks

OPINION: How to navigate Halloweekend

October 11, 2023

OPINION: How to navigate Halloweekend

October 11, 2023

SDAP's milestone: A decade of progress and success

October 11, 2023

SDAP’s milestone: A decade of progress and success

October 11, 2023

'We are not there yet': Accessibility at App State

October 11, 2023

‘We are not there yet’: Accessibility at App State

October 11, 2023

Fall in love with your feed: Places to take fall photos

October 11, 2023

Fall in love with your feed: Places to take fall photos

October 11, 2023

Magic, mushrooms and medicine: Alternative healing in the High Country

October 11, 2023

Magic, mushrooms and medicine: Alternative healing in the High Country

October 11, 2023

Oh my gourd-ness: The New River Farm fall event

Oh my gourd-ness: The New River Farm fall event

October 11, 2023

Oh my gourd-ness: The New River Farm fall event

Meg Frantz, Reporter
October 11, 2023
Owner%2C+David+Tucker+and+his+two+daughters%2C+Coco+%28left%29+and+Ellee+%28right%29+stand+proudly+in+front+of+their+corn+maze+they%E2%80%99ve+spent+the+summer+preparing.+Sep.+14%2C+2023+
Noelia Watkins
Owner, David Tucker and his two daughters, Coco (left) and Ellee (right) stand proudly in front of their corn maze they’ve spent the summer preparing. Sep. 14, 2023

For one family-owned farm in Deep Gap, the arrival of the fall season provides for an exciting experience, not only for the Tucker family, the owners of the farm, but also for visitors from the surrounding areas.

The New River Farm off of Highway 421 has hosted their fall event, beginning on Sept. 16 and running through Oct. 31, for close to 12 years. The event includes a pumpkin patch, a corn maze and tram rides down to the New River and up the mountain to the Christmas tree farm. 

Owner David Tucker said they start preparing the fields for pumpkins and corn in May and start planting in June. 

His two daughters, Coco, 12, and Ellee, 8, help with preparations and drive the tram rides. Coco said she mows, pulls carts, helps with the booths and gives tours with her sister. 

“I’ve always been in agriculture, and I’m near to Boone. It’s a good use of the property, so we tried our fall activities out. It started out small and it’s evolved into a tradition,” Tucker said.

He added that often visitors haven’t been exposed to agriculture before, so seeing them interested in the process is very exciting.

Tucker worked with App State football and Max Renfro, a videographer and App State alum, in October 2021 to film a jersey release video in the corn maze. 

“I carved a pumpkin and put it on one of the guy’s head, and we filmed late into the night,” Tucker said. 

In addition to videos, the farm often has plenty of photography opportunities such as sorority group photos taken on the farm. The farm has also hosted several proposals, and the Tuckers usually hide the engagement ring in a pumpkin to add to the surprise element.

New River Farm tractor sits at the corn maze at sunset. Sep. 14th, 2023
(Sam Fleming)

Eventually, the Tucker family wants to add a covered picnic area where they can do more group-related events. They also plan on looking into doing wedding events.

 “When my girls get big enough to run it, they can help me expand what I do. They’re really good helpers around here,” Tucker said.

Ellee once carried 12 dozen pumpkins from the corn maze at the bottom of the hill to the Christmas trees at the top. 

“The people around me asked if I needed help, but I handled it,” she said. 

The farm currently has school groups come to the farm on Fridays as well.

As far as elementary school groups go, it’s not hard to keep them engaged. They tend to enjoy the pumpkins the most. The Pokémon pumpkin, a small, yellow heirloom, is popular among App State students, Tucker said.

The farm has 60 – 80 different types of pumpkins, and three types of corn. Tucker said the Jarrahdale pumpkin, an Australian heirloom, is the best for making pies since it is dense and sweet. Stick Boy Bread Company utilizes this pumpkin in their baked goods. 

“The peanut pumpkin is also a good eating pumpkin. It looks like it has peanuts on the outside because of the texture as it grows,” Tucker said. 

In addition to the crops, the farm has several animals.

Pumpkins overlooking the New River Family Farm corn maze at dusk. Sep. 14th, 2023.
(Sam Fleming)

“We have chickens and guinea fowls,” Coco said. “They’re hens from Africa and they’re usually gray, but they can also be purple, black and brown. They look a little like a zombie.”

If visitors are brave enough on tram tours, they can hike up the side of a hill with Coco and Ellee to a rock overhang to see a Native American trading post by the river. 

Upkeeping a farm is no easy feat. Tucker said it takes five hours to mow the fields every week, and they also clean up the creek and riverbanks.

While most fall festivals have flashy games, the Tucker family prefers to keep things on the simple side. 

“We try to make it relaxing, we have chairs down by the river and people come and bring picnics, take a nap in a chair or relax. It’s a stay-all-day kind of thing,” Tucker said. “It’s our little paradise.”

Playlist of the week: Hello Fall
Playlist of the week: Hello Fall
Christopher Markey Jr. using a chainsaw to sculpt a chunk of wood into another masterpiece outside of his homemade shed in Morganton, NC. Sept. 15, 2023.
Hobby turned hustle: Morganton chainsaw artist
Peter Brown, lead vocals and keyboard player for Rastacoustic. Sep. 29, 2023
Rastacoustic rocks Boone Saloon with roots reggae sound
Wildflowers during sunset at the overlook at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute. Sep. 27, 2023.
Fall in love with your feed: Places to take fall photos
Magic, mushrooms and medicine: Alternative healing in the High Country
Magic, mushrooms and medicine: Alternative healing in the High Country
Playlist of the week: Soothing study sensations
Playlist of the week: Soothing study sensations
Los Trovadores De La Costa played music during the Latin-Hispanic Heritage Festival Oct. 6, 2023.
Celebrating culture at the Latin-Hispanic heritage festival
Attendees were invited to the locally grown selection of goods available during the feast. Oct. 5, 2023.
Savoring tradition: Community FEaST returns for seventh annual year
App at a glance: Thursday Oct. 5- Wednesday Oct. 11
App at a glance: Thursday Oct. 5- Wednesday Oct. 11
Playlist of the week: Hello Fall
Playlist of the week: Hello Fall
Photo of White Toledo courtesy of Cole Covington.
From recording studio to Peach Pit opener: White Toledo
Playlist of the week: Ending Mercury Retrograde
Playlist of the week: Ending Mercury Retrograde
Pru's boo reviews: 'A Haunting in Venice'
Pru’s boo reviews: ‘A Haunting in Venice’
Playlist of the week: 2016 Tumblr grunge era
Playlist of the week: 2016 Tumblr grunge era
Playlist of the month: A Latin-Hispanic celebration
Playlist of the month: A Latin-Hispanic celebration
Meg Frantz, Reporter
Meg Frantz (she/her) is a freshman creative writing major from Charlotte, NC. This is her first year writing for The Appalachian.
Sam Fleming, Photographer
Sam Fleming (he/him) is a freshman Environmental Science Major, Computer Information Systems minor, from Greensboro, NC. This is his first year with The Appalachian.
