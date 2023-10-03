The Appalachian

With fall fast approaching, look nowhere other than Boone to enjoy all of the wonders the season has to offer. With the temperature cooling down and leaves falling all around, the perfect playlist can help set the vibe to the perfect fall day. The folk song “Ends of the Earth” by Lord Huron combined with the pop sound of “Bonfire Heart” by James Blake to create the perfect vibe for any fall adventures you may have planned. And of course, no fall playlist is complete without Taylor Swift’s 10 minute version of “All Too Well.” Grab a coffee, drive to an overlook on the Blue Ridge Parkway and fall into the cozy music.