The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

Menu
1
Parking signs inside the Stadium Parking Deck.

Town of Boone impacted by on-campus parking changes

2
OPINION: App State’s grading scale is archaic

OPINION: App State’s grading scale is archaic

3
OPINION: Myth of the Boone brothel law

OPINION: Myth of the Boone brothel law

4
Junior quarterback Joey Aguilar dances in the end zone after a touchdown Sept. 16.

5 takeaways from historic App State-ECU battle

5
The App State defense celebrates after denying a ECU possession Sept.16.

Mountaineers travel to Wyoming for showdown at 7,000 feet

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required

October 3, 2023

5 takeaways: App State survives against ULM

5 takeaways: App State survives against ULM

October 3, 2023

Local brothers ‘simple’ solution: Ending plastic waste

Local brothers ‘simple’ solution: Ending plastic waste

October 2, 2023

Rastacoustic rocks Boone Saloon with roots reggae sound

October 2, 2023

Hobby turned hustle: Morganton chainsaw artist

Hobby turned hustle: Morganton chainsaw artist

October 2, 2023

App State field hockey knocks off Central Michigan and Lindenwood

App State field hockey knocks off Central Michigan and Lindenwood

October 2, 2023

Ashley Kleiman, Reporter
October 3, 2023

With fall fast approaching, look nowhere other than Boone to enjoy all of the wonders the season has to offer. With the temperature cooling down and leaves falling all around, the perfect playlist can help set the vibe to the perfect fall day. The folk song “Ends of the Earth” by Lord Huron combined with the pop sound of “Bonfire Heart” by James Blake to create the perfect vibe for any fall adventures you may have planned. And of course, no fall playlist is complete without Taylor Swift’s 10 minute version of “All Too Well.” Grab a coffee, drive to an overlook on the Blue Ridge Parkway and fall into the cozy music. 

Christopher Markey Jr. using a chainsaw to sculpt a chunk of wood into another masterpiece outside of his homemade shed in Morganton, NC. Sept. 15, 2023.
Hobby turned hustle: Morganton chainsaw artist
Rastacoustic rocks Boone Saloon with roots reggae sound

App State alumni-founded roots reggae band Rastacoustic returned to Boone Saloon Friday night with a high-energy performance. It was the band’s firs...

Peach Pit on stage Sept. 27, 2023.
Peach Pit pops out in Boone
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$580
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of The Appalachian at Appalachian State University. Your contribution will help us cover some of our operational costs, and continue to provide professional development opportunities for our students at App State. Thank you for your support of local journalism!

More to Discover
More in A&C
Rastacoustic rocks Boone Saloon with roots reggae sound
Christopher Markey Jr. using a chainsaw to sculpt a chunk of wood into another masterpiece outside of his homemade shed in Morganton, NC. Sept. 15, 2023.
Hobby turned hustle: Morganton chainsaw artist
Peach Pit on stage Sept. 27, 2023.
Peach Pit pops out in Boone
Breaking barriers at Homestead Recovery block party
Photo of White Toledo courtesy of Cole Covington.
From recording studio to Peach Pit opener: White Toledo
Playlist of the week: Ending Mercury Retrograde
Playlist of the week: Ending Mercury Retrograde
More in Entertainment
Pru’s boo reviews: ‘A Haunting in Venice’
Pru’s boo reviews: ‘A Haunting in Venice’
Playlist of the week: 2016 Tumblr grunge era
Playlist of the week: 2016 Tumblr grunge era
Playlist of the month: A Latin-Hispanic celebration
Playlist of the month: A Latin-Hispanic celebration
High schoolers fill an auditorium at a demo show sponsored by the PandA club.
Physics and Astronomy club regaining traction
Playlist of the week: Parents weekend pregame
Playlist of the week: Parent's weekend pregame
Playlist of the week: An escape from studying
Playlist of the week: An escape from studying
About the Contributor
Ashley Kleiman, Reporter

Ashley Kleiman (she/ her) is a junior journalism major and global studies minor from Boca Raton, Florida.

Donate to The Appalachian
$580
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *