The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

Menu
1
Parking signs inside the Stadium Parking Deck.

Town of Boone impacted by on-campus parking changes

2
OPINION: App State’s grading scale is archaic

OPINION: App State’s grading scale is archaic

3
Junior quarterback Joey Aguilar dances in the end zone after a touchdown Sept. 16.

5 takeaways from historic App State-ECU battle

4
OPINION: Myth of the Boone brothel law

OPINION: Myth of the Boone brothel law

5
The App State defense celebrates after denying a ECU possession Sept.16.

Mountaineers travel to Wyoming for showdown at 7,000 feet

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
Peach Pit pops out in Boone

Peach Pit pops out in Boone

September 29, 2023

App State begins Sun Belt play at ULM

App State begins Sun Belt play at ULM

September 29, 2023

Breaking barriers at Homestead Recovery block party

September 28, 2023

All-Star Race returning to North Wilkesboro in 2024

All-Star Race returning to North Wilkesboro in 2024

September 28, 2023

OPINION: Myth of the Boone brothel law

OPINION: Myth of the Boone brothel law

September 27, 2023

From recording studio to Peach Pit opener: White Toledo

From recording studio to Peach Pit opener: White Toledo

September 27, 2023

Peach Pit pops out in Boone

Ella McIntosh, Reporter
September 29, 2023
Peach+Pit+on+stage+Sept.+27%2C+2023.+
Ella McIntosh
Peach Pit on stage Sept. 27, 2023.

All the way from the West Coast of Canada, indie pop band Peach Pit visited Boone Wednesday night to perform a sold-out concert at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts. 

APPS’s Main Stage Council planned and hosted the event, announcing the show Aug. 11 and selling out completely 10 days later. Student tickets were $25 and public tickets went for $35.

Peach Pit is a four-piece band made up of lead singer and rhythm guitarist Neil Smith, lead guitarist Christopher Vandercooy, bassist Peter Wilton and drummer Mikey Pascuzzi. Smith and Vandercooy have been friends since they went to high school together in Vancouver, Canada, and decided to start making music together in 2014. The latter two members joined the pair, and they released their debut EP “Sweet FA” in June 2016.

The show was well-attended, with lengthy lines for concessions spanning down hallways. Students arriving past 7:45 p.m. struggled to find seating in the crowded theater.

Greensboro-based alt-rock band White Toledo opened the show, taking the stage at 8 p.m. The audience rocked out to the band’s setlist comprised of original songs as well as their energetic cover of Blink-182’s “All the Small Things.”

“We didn’t write that one, in case you didn’t already know,” said White Toledo lead guitarist Cole Covington.

Peach Pit made their entrance about an hour later, sprinting onstage to the sound of metallic guitars and thunderstorm audio effects. Lead singer Neil Smith windmill-whipped his long hair as the rest of the band thrashed around the stage under flashing strobe lights. 

“How the f—‘- it going App State? Are you guys ready for the rock ‘n roll we have for you tonight,” Smith joked in a throaty, death-metal growl.

After the strobe lights shut off and the vigorous metal guitars faded, the words “Peach Pit” written in a wavy, psychedelic font lit up the screen behind the band as they began playing “Being so Normal.”

Smith interacted with the crowd several times throughout the show, stopping between songs to joke with bandmates and share silly anecdotes. 

“I keep saying ‘App State’ because I’m scared to pronounce the word ‘Appalachian,’” said Smith, joking about his Canadian accent.

After their second song of the night, “Techno Show,” the band encouraged the crowd to get closer to the stage.

“I know this is, like, a seated event, but it feels a little weird like this, so I need you guys to come over here,” Smith said.

A crowd-favorite moment was when Smith revealed bassist Peter Wilton once dated his sister, going on to tell the audience about the time his father accidentally showed Wilton a naked picture of his mother when attempting to swipe through photos of a family camping trip. 

“Wow, Pete’s so cool, he’s seen both my mom and sister naked,” said Smith in a mocking tone.

Peach Pit put on an electric, fun-filled performance that kept the audience on their feet. During their song “Vickie,” the entire band did high knees in unison, dancing across the stage and ending the song with a curtsy.

After the band completed their setlist of 17 original songs, the crowd clamored for an encore, stomping their feet and banging on the seats in front of them. When the band returned, they played “Chagu’s Sideturn,” “Hot Knifer” and the highly-requested “Shampoo Bottles” before thanking the audience and exiting the stage.

The Wilson Center for Nature Discovery welcomes Girl Scouts to the mountain Sept. 23, 2023.
Bears, badges and bridges: Grandfather Mountain’s 52nd annual Girl Scout Day
Photo of White Toledo courtesy of Cole Covington.
From recording studio to Peach Pit opener: White Toledo
Playlist of the week: Ending Mercury Retrograde
Playlist of the week: Ending Mercury Retrograde
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$580
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of The Appalachian at Appalachian State University. Your contribution will help us cover some of our operational costs, and continue to provide professional development opportunities for our students at App State. Thank you for your support of local journalism!

More to Discover
More in A&C
Breaking barriers at Homestead Recovery block party
Photo of White Toledo courtesy of Cole Covington.
From recording studio to Peach Pit opener: White Toledo
Playlist of the week: Ending Mercury Retrograde
Playlist of the week: Ending Mercury Retrograde
App at a glance: Sept. 27 - Oct. 4
App at a glance: Sept. 27 - Oct. 4
The Wilson Center for Nature Discovery welcomes Girl Scouts to the mountain Sept. 23, 2023.
Bears, badges and bridges: Grandfather Mountain’s 52nd annual Girl Scout Day
Pru’s boo reviews: ‘A Haunting in Venice’
Pru’s boo reviews: ‘A Haunting in Venice’
More in Events
App at a glance: Sept. 20-Sept. 27
App at a glance: Sept. 20-Sept. 27
App at a glance: Sept. 14-Sept. 18
App at a glance: Sept. 14-Sept. 18
John Paul White, 51, sits within the Appalachian Theatre anticipating his performance later that night on September 5th, 2023. He is a folk country artist and a prior grammy award winner that performed for the music festival Antlers and Acorns.
Hits in the High Country: Songwriters’ time in the limelight
App at a glance: Sept. 6-13
App at a glance: Sept. 6-13
View of the festival from the hill.
Bubbles and beer: the High Country Beer Fest returns to Boone
App at a glance: August 24-27
App at a glance: August 24-27
About the Contributor
Ella McIntosh, Reporter
Ella McIntosh (she/her) is a sophomore journalism major with a photography minor from Huntersville, NC.
Donate to The Appalachian
$580
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *