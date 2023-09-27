The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

Menu
1
Parking signs inside the Stadium Parking Deck.

Town of Boone impacted by on-campus parking changes

2
Former App State defensive lineman Jabari Fletcher battles for position with an ECU offensive lineman Sept. 5, 2009.

East vs. West: The enduring rivalry between App State and East Carolina

3
Junior quarterback Joey Aguilar dances in the end zone after a touchdown Sept. 16.

5 takeaways from historic App State-ECU battle

4
OPINION: App State’s grading scale is archaic

OPINION: App State’s grading scale is archaic

5
Pirates return to Boone in Family Weekend showdown

Pirates return to Boone in Family Weekend showdown

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
OPINION: Myth of the Boone brothel law

OPINION: Myth of the Boone brothel law

September 27, 2023

From recording studio to Peach Pit opener: White Toledo

From recording studio to Peach Pit opener: White Toledo

September 27, 2023

Playlist of the week: Ending Mercury Retrograde

Playlist of the week: Ending Mercury Retrograde

September 27, 2023

Wrestling announces 2023-24 schedule

Wrestling announces 2023-24 schedule

September 27, 2023

5 takeaways from App State vs. Wyoming

5 takeaways from App State vs. Wyoming

September 26, 2023

App at a glance: Sept. 27 – Oct. 4

App at a glance: Sept. 27 – Oct. 4

September 26, 2023

From recording studio to Peach Pit opener: White Toledo

Ann Korwan
September 27, 2023
Photo+of+White+Toledo+courtesy+of+Cole+Covington.+
Photo of White Toledo courtesy of Cole Covington.

Hailing from Greensboro, White Toledo got their start when lead singer, Colin Ogburn, brought a demo to the recording studio where lead guitarist, Cole Covington, worked as a producer. From there, the band, including Ogburn, Covington, Dan Filiponi, Henry Moldenhauer and Carter Hodl got to work on their first single “All Gonna Change,” which was released in June of 2023.

All of the members had experience in playing music in some capacity or another before the band was formed, with much of their inspiration hailing from bands such as Cage the Elephant and The Killers. Other influences include jam bands of the ‘80s, as well as rock music throughout the decades.

“It varies a lot between how we sound and how we, as individuals, play,” Covington said.

With a little under 1,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, White Toledo has shared their excitement about opening for Peach Pit at a sold-out show Sept. 27 at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts.

Peach Pit, a band from Vancouver with nearly 3,000,000 monthly listeners, gained popularity with their hit “Alrighty Aphrodite,” which has over 111,000,000 plays on Spotify. Other popular tracks include “Tommy’s Party” and “Shampoo Bottles” from their first two albums, respectively.

“I think it’ll be cool to let people figure out who we are,” Covington said. “We’re really excited to get to play.”

White Toledo is currently touring throughout North Carolina and finishing in their hometown of Greensboro Nov. 18th. Their most recent release is a single titled “Disease,” which was released Sept. 8 and is the third track of their discography. 

Playlist of the week: Ending Mercury Retrograde
Playlist of the week: Ending Mercury Retrograde
The Wilson Center for Nature Discovery welcomes Girl Scouts to the mountain Sept. 23, 2023.
Bears, badges and bridges: Grandfather Mountain’s 52nd annual Girl Scout Day
Pru’s boo reviews: ‘A Haunting in Venice’
Pru’s boo reviews: ‘A Haunting in Venice’
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$480
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of The Appalachian at Appalachian State University. Your contribution will help us cover some of our operational costs, and continue to provide professional development opportunities for our students at App State. Thank you for your support of local journalism!

More to Discover
More in A&C
Playlist of the week: Ending Mercury Retrograde
Playlist of the week: Ending Mercury Retrograde
App at a glance: Sept. 27 - Oct. 4
App at a glance: Sept. 27 - Oct. 4
The Wilson Center for Nature Discovery welcomes Girl Scouts to the mountain Sept. 23, 2023.
Bears, badges and bridges: Grandfather Mountain’s 52nd annual Girl Scout Day
Pru’s boo reviews: ‘A Haunting in Venice’
Pru’s boo reviews: ‘A Haunting in Venice’
App at a glance: Sept. 20-Sept. 27
App at a glance: Sept. 20-Sept. 27
Playlist of the week: 2016 Tumblr grunge era
Playlist of the week: 2016 Tumblr grunge era
More in Entertainment
Playlist of the month: A Latin-Hispanic celebration
Playlist of the month: A Latin-Hispanic celebration
High schoolers fill an auditorium at a demo show sponsored by the PandA club.
Physics and Astronomy club regaining traction
Playlist of the week: Parents weekend pregame
Playlist of the week: Parent's weekend pregame
Playlist of the week: An escape from studying
Playlist of the week: An escape from studying
Playlist of the week: Dorm disco
Playlist of the week: Dorm disco
30 years later, “Jurassic Park” still bites
30 years later, “Jurassic Park” still bites
Donate to The Appalachian
$480
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *