From recording studio to Peach Pit opener: White Toledo

Hailing from Greensboro, White Toledo got their start when lead singer, Colin Ogburn, brought a demo to the recording studio where lead guitarist, Cole Covington, worked as a producer. From there, the band, including Ogburn, Covington, Dan Filiponi, Henry Moldenhauer and Carter Hodl got to work on their first single “All Gonna Change,” which was released in June of 2023.

All of the members had experience in playing music in some capacity or another before the band was formed, with much of their inspiration hailing from bands such as Cage the Elephant and The Killers. Other influences include jam bands of the ‘80s, as well as rock music throughout the decades.

“It varies a lot between how we sound and how we, as individuals, play,” Covington said.

With a little under 1,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, White Toledo has shared their excitement about opening for Peach Pit at a sold-out show Sept. 27 at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts.

Peach Pit, a band from Vancouver with nearly 3,000,000 monthly listeners, gained popularity with their hit “Alrighty Aphrodite,” which has over 111,000,000 plays on Spotify. Other popular tracks include “Tommy’s Party” and “Shampoo Bottles” from their first two albums, respectively.

“I think it’ll be cool to let people figure out who we are,” Covington said. “We’re really excited to get to play.”

White Toledo is currently touring throughout North Carolina and finishing in their hometown of Greensboro Nov. 18th. Their most recent release is a single titled “Disease,” which was released Sept. 8 and is the third track of their discography.