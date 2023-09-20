The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

Menu
1
Former App State defensive lineman Jabari Fletcher battles for position with an ECU offensive lineman Sept. 5, 2009.

East vs. West: The enduring rivalry between App State and East Carolina

2
Trash left visible to Mountaineers after football game

Trash left visible to Mountaineers after football game

3
Pirates return to Boone in Family Weekend showdown

Pirates return to Boone in Family Weekend showdown

4
Junior quarterback Joey Aguilar dances in the end zone after a touchdown Sept. 16.

5 takeaways from historic App State-ECU battle

5
Running back Nate Noel crosses the goal line against UNC Sept. 3, 2022.

Mountaineers, Tar Heels set for rematch after 2022 thriller

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
OPINION: App State’s grading scale is archaic

OPINION: App State’s grading scale is archaic

September 20, 2023

Service to school: The student veteran experience

Service to school: The student veteran experience

September 20, 2023

Pru’s boo reviews: ‘A Haunting in Venice’

Pru’s boo reviews: ‘A Haunting in Venice’

September 20, 2023

App at a glance: Sept. 20-Sept. 27

App at a glance: Sept. 20-Sept. 27

September 20, 2023

Mountaineers travel to Wyoming for showdown at 7,000 feet

Mountaineers travel to Wyoming for showdown at 7,000 feet

September 20, 2023

Just Breathe

Just Breathe

September 19, 2023

Pru’s boo reviews: ‘A Haunting in Venice’

Pruett Norris, Multimedia Editor
September 20, 2023
Pru%E2%80%99s+boo+reviews%3A+%E2%80%98A+Haunting+in+Venice%E2%80%99
Rian Hughes

Kenneth Branagh’s third Agatha Christie adaptation, “A Haunting in Venice,” has arrived and Branagh is back as Detective Hercule Poirot in his creepiest caper yet. The film is adapted from Christie’s 1969 Poirot novel “Hallowe’en Party,” and its atmosphere is appropriately spooky. The canals of Venice are filled with bird-masked boatmen, mist-shrouded docks and a murder plot. The year is 1947, and Hercule Poirot is pulled out of retirement while attending a Halloween party gone violently awry.

It’s a fine set-up for a classic whodunnit. There’s a gaggle of suspect party guests, including recent Academy Award-winner Michelle Yeoh as Joyce Reynolds, a crooked medium. The seance she and her associates have cooked up is the rationale for getting the party together; Poirot is there as a favor to his old friend Ariadne Oliver, an out-of-vogue mystery writer looking to chronicle a genuine supernatural thrill. Oliver, played by the never-wittier Tina Fey, needs Poirot there as a safety, trusting his powers of perception to confirm the fact or fiction of Reynolds’ commune with the dead. 

However, Poirot’s best efforts to reveal the parlor tricks Reynolds is employing are fruitless. The seance comes to a head with Reynolds seemingly possessed by the spirit of Alicia, the deceased daughter of the party’s host, Rowena Drake, played with nervous grace by Kelly Reilly. Reynolds claims that Alicia was killed by one of the party guests, and a few scenes later, winds up murdered herself. From there, the game is afoot.

The entire conceit feels as old as Venice itself. Setting the film in 1947 seems to have inspired Branagh to adopt an antique approach to making a mystery movie. “A Haunting in Venice” has more in common with films of the ‘40s than it does contemporary film. The cinematography supports the film’s Old Hollywood vibe. “Haunting” begins with extensive, skewed angles of the city’s architecture, like an uneasy tribute to a city frozen in time. It’s fitting for a movie about the dead. The scenery, though classically beautiful, is without life. The film seems to float dreamily from one scene to the next, slowly making its way through the plot like Venetian gondolas bobbing down the canal.

The dream-like trance the cinematography produces is compounded by the performances. Branagh’s Poirot films are historically star-studded, featuring posters emblazoned with ensembles of movie stars. However, “A Haunting in Venice” can’t boast the same. Yeoh, Fey and Branagh are the biggest names in the movie, and outside of the three of them, the rest of the cast give restrained performances in line with a sepia-toned photograph. The entire experience feels ripped from the past, like a forgotten old movie haunting theaters it should have played 80 years ago.

The mystery itself, meanwhile, is also by the books. The pieces come together in a satisfying, acceptable fashion, and each character gets their due epilogue. It’s a neat, tidy conclusion to a neat, tidy film, personified by the closing shots of Venice finally righted after their canted angles at the beginning. The plot felt as well-worn as the performances and Venetian buildings. Maybe it’s worth remembering that Christie’s novels have been around for over half a century. If a film is adapting one, it’s not necessarily its fault if it feels like previously explored territory. It has been.

None of this is particularly bad. While “A Haunting in Venice” isn’t an energetic or surprising film, it’s successful in competently crafting an atmosphere fitting for early Halloween. The horror moments in “Haunting” are tame, a taste of the scary and supernatural that’s perfect for mid-September. Halloween may still be on its way, but this “Hallowe’en party” is an old-fashioned warm-up for what’s on the horizon.

Rating: 3/5 Yosefs

 

App at a glance: Sept. 20-Sept. 27
App at a glance: Sept. 20-Sept. 27
Playlist of the week: 2016 Tumblr grunge era
Playlist of the week: 2016 Tumblr grunge era
Playlist of the month: A Latin-Hispanic celebration
Playlist of the month: A Latin-Hispanic celebration
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$355
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of The Appalachian at Appalachian State University. Your contribution will help us cover some of our operational costs, and continue to provide professional development opportunities for our students at App State. Thank you for your support of local journalism!

More to Discover
More in A&C
App at a glance: Sept. 20-Sept. 27
App at a glance: Sept. 20-Sept. 27
Playlist of the week: 2016 Tumblr grunge era
Playlist of the week: 2016 Tumblr grunge era
App at a glance: Sept. 14-Sept. 18
App at a glance: Sept. 14-Sept. 18
Jenna’s Cocina: Taste of Caribbean cuisine
Jenna’s Cocina: Taste of Caribbean cuisine
Playlist of the month: A Latin-Hispanic celebration
Playlist of the month: A Latin-Hispanic celebration
High schoolers fill an auditorium at a demo show sponsored by the PandA club.
Physics and Astronomy club regaining traction
More in Entertainment
Playlist of the week: Parents weekend pregame
Playlist of the week: Parent's weekend pregame
Playlist of the week: An escape from studying
Playlist of the week: An escape from studying
Playlist of the week: Dorm disco
Playlist of the week: Dorm disco
30 years later, “Jurassic Park” still bites
30 years later, “Jurassic Park” still bites
6 stupendous summer cinema selections
6 stupendous summer cinema selections
A Mountaineer Mixtape
A Mountaineer Mixtape
About the Contributors
Pruett Norris, Multimedia Editor
Pruett Norris (he/him) is a senior double majoring in English with a concentration in Film Studies and Electronic Media/Broadcasting. He’s originally from Asheville, N.C. This is his second year with the Appalachian, and his first as Multimedia Editor. His favorite movie is “Before Sunrise” but he’d love to hear about yours.
Rian Hughes, Associate Graphics Editor
Donate to The Appalachian
$355
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *