Playlist of the month: A Latin-Hispanic celebration

With the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month coming up, it’s time we take a look at a community shaped by cultures all around the globe. Taking strong inspiration from the music of Africa, the Iberian Peninsula and the indigenous peoples of Central and South America, it’s no wonder that Latin music can’t help but get a party going. If you’re looking for a playlist to get you through the rut of tedious assignments starting to pile up, look no further. These songs will get your hips moving as you crank out some homework while grooving out.

Latino artists have been making notable strides in American pop culture for decades, from rock legends like Santana with “Maria Maria” to pop icons like Shakira with classics like “Hips Don’t Lie.” And with names like Bad Bunny consistently hitting top charts with beats like “Tití Me Preguntó,” Latin music continues to be alive and well with new names continuing to be on the rise.