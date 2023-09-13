Playlist of the month: A Latin-Hispanic celebration

The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

Head coach Shawn Clark leads the Mountaineers onto the field in their conference matchup against Louisiana Oct. 12, 2021. Clark enters his fourth full season as head coach.

Mountaineers prepare for season opener against Gardner-Webb

View of the festival from the hill.

Bubbles and beer: the High Country Beer Fest returns to Boone

Running back Nate Noel crosses the goal line against UNC Sept. 3, 2022.

Mountaineers, Tar Heels set for rematch after 2022 thriller

Senior defender Mumu Guisasola battles against a Liberty player for possession Aug. 18, 2022.

Mumu Guisasola: Soccer star and team sister

Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Jack Murphy hoists junior running back Nate Noel in the air after a touchdown Sept. 9.

5 takeaways from App State-UNC round three

Jenna's Cocina: Taste of Caribbean cuisine

September 13, 2023

September 13, 2023

September 13, 2023

September 12, 2023

September 12, 2023

September 12, 2023

Makayla Muñoz
September 13, 2023
With the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month coming up, it’s time we take a look at a community shaped by cultures all around the globe. Taking strong inspiration from the music of Africa, the Iberian Peninsula and the indigenous peoples of Central and South America, it’s no wonder that Latin music can’t help but get a party going. If you’re looking for a playlist to get you through the rut of tedious assignments starting to pile up, look no further. These songs will get your hips moving as you crank out some homework while grooving out.

Latino artists have been making notable strides in American pop culture for decades, from rock legends like Santana with “Maria Maria” to pop icons like Shakira with classics like “Hips Don’t Lie.” And with names like Bad Bunny consistently hitting top charts with beats like “Tití Me Preguntó,” Latin music continues to be alive and well with new names continuing to be on the rise.

