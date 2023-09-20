App at a glance: Sept. 20-Sept. 27

Wednesday, Sept. 20

Climate Concerns/CENTER Panel Discussion

The Turchin Center for the Visual Arts is partnering with CENTER, a nonprofit organization from Santa Fe, New Mexico, to host a film screening and three panel presentations focused on sustainability, cultural understanding and social justice issues. The event will be from 6-7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 21

Hughlene Bostian Frank Visiting Writers Series: Irina Zhorov

The first writer for the 2023-24 season of The Visiting Writers Series is novelist and environmental journalist, Irina Zhorov. Zhorov will deliver a craft talk from 2-3:15 p.m. followed by a reading of her debut novel, “Lost Believers,” at 6 p.m. in Table Rock, room 201B, Plemmons Student Union.

Saturdaze & Baeily

APPS will be hosting a live music event on Sanford Mall from 7-10 p.m. The event will feature Saturdaze and Baeily and is free to all. Make Thursday night feel like Saturday night with this APPS event.

Friday, Sept. 22

37th annual Boone United Methodist Church Bazaar

The Boone United Methodist Church will be hosting its annual Fall Bazaar on Friday from 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday from 7:30-11 a.m. The event is free to all and will have food, clothes, furniture and many hidden treasures for sale.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Second annual Maker’s Nest

Local High Country artisans will be coming together to showcase their passion and creative works from 2-7 p.m. at Birdies Coffee & Treats in Blowing Rock. There will be locally crafted items such as jewelry, pottery, candles, soaps and weaving.



Tuesday, Sept. 26

Homecoming Blood Drive

Donate blood and save a life at the Homecoming Blood Drive from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. in the Holmes Convocation Center. Registered clubs and organizations can earn homecoming points by donating or volunteering for the drive as well. All involved will receive a free Homecoming Blood Drive T-shirt for participating.

Wednesday, Sept. 27

Peach Pit live at the Schaefer Center

Popular indie band Peach Pit is headed to Boone Wednesday to perform live at the Schaefer Center. Tickets, which went on sale in August, are now sold out. The highly anticipated event was organized by APPS. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m.

Game Night at Rivers Street Cafe

Campus Dining is partnering with the Geek Guild to host a game night in the Rivers Street Cafe Lounge from 5-8 p.m. Available games will include Catan, dice, Splendor and more. Participants will have to pay or swipe in to access the game night and will have all access to food, drinks and treats.