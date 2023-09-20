The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

Menu
1
Former App State defensive lineman Jabari Fletcher battles for position with an ECU offensive lineman Sept. 5, 2009.

East vs. West: The enduring rivalry between App State and East Carolina

2
Trash left visible to Mountaineers after football game

Trash left visible to Mountaineers after football game

3
Pirates return to Boone in Family Weekend showdown

Pirates return to Boone in Family Weekend showdown

4
Junior quarterback Joey Aguilar dances in the end zone after a touchdown Sept. 16.

5 takeaways from historic App State-ECU battle

5
Running back Nate Noel crosses the goal line against UNC Sept. 3, 2022.

Mountaineers, Tar Heels set for rematch after 2022 thriller

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
OPINION: App State’s grading scale is archaic

OPINION: App State’s grading scale is archaic

September 20, 2023

Service to school: The student veteran experience

Service to school: The student veteran experience

September 20, 2023

Pru’s boo reviews: ‘A Haunting in Venice’

Pru’s boo reviews: ‘A Haunting in Venice’

September 20, 2023

App at a glance: Sept. 20-Sept. 27

App at a glance: Sept. 20-Sept. 27

September 20, 2023

Mountaineers travel to Wyoming for showdown at 7,000 feet

Mountaineers travel to Wyoming for showdown at 7,000 feet

September 20, 2023

Just Breathe

Just Breathe

September 19, 2023

App at a glance: Sept. 20-Sept. 27

Abby Buckner, Reporter
September 20, 2023
App+at+a+glance%3A+Sept.+20-Sept.+27

Wednesday, Sept. 20

Climate Concerns/CENTER Panel Discussion

The Turchin Center for the Visual Arts is partnering with CENTER, a nonprofit organization from Santa Fe, New Mexico, to host a film screening and three panel presentations focused on sustainability, cultural understanding and social justice issues. The event will be from 6-7 p.m.

 

Thursday, Sept. 21

Hughlene Bostian Frank Visiting Writers Series: Irina Zhorov

The first writer for the 2023-24 season of The Visiting Writers Series is novelist and environmental journalist, Irina Zhorov. Zhorov will deliver a craft talk from 2-3:15 p.m. followed by a reading of her debut novel, “Lost Believers,” at 6 p.m. in Table Rock, room 201B, Plemmons Student Union. 

 

Saturdaze & Baeily

APPS will be hosting a live music event on Sanford Mall from 7-10 p.m. The event will feature Saturdaze and Baeily and is free to all. Make Thursday night feel like Saturday night with this APPS event.

 

Friday, Sept. 22

37th annual Boone United Methodist Church Bazaar

The Boone United Methodist Church will be hosting its annual Fall Bazaar on Friday from 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday from 7:30-11 a.m. The event is free to all and will have food, clothes, furniture and many hidden treasures for sale. 

 

Saturday, Sept. 23

Second annual Maker’s Nest

Local High Country artisans will be coming together to showcase their passion and creative works from 2-7 p.m. at Birdies Coffee & Treats in Blowing Rock. There will be locally crafted items such as jewelry, pottery, candles, soaps and weaving.

 


Tuesday, Sept. 26

Homecoming Blood Drive

Donate blood and save a life at the Homecoming Blood Drive from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. in the Holmes Convocation Center. Registered clubs and organizations can earn homecoming points by donating or volunteering for the drive as well. All involved will receive a free Homecoming Blood Drive T-shirt for participating.

Wednesday, Sept. 27

Peach Pit live at the Schaefer Center 

Popular indie band Peach Pit is headed to Boone Wednesday to perform live at the Schaefer Center. Tickets, which went on sale in August, are now sold out. The highly anticipated event was organized by APPS. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. 

 

Game Night at Rivers Street Cafe

Campus Dining is partnering with the Geek Guild to host a game night in the Rivers Street Cafe Lounge from 5-8 p.m. Available games will include Catan, dice, Splendor and more. Participants will have to pay or swipe in to access the game night and will have all access to food, drinks and treats.

Playlist of the week: 2016 Tumblr grunge era
Playlist of the week: 2016 Tumblr grunge era
Playlist of the month: A Latin-Hispanic celebration
Playlist of the month: A Latin-Hispanic celebration
High schoolers fill an auditorium at a demo show sponsored by the PandA club.
Physics and Astronomy club regaining traction
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$355
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of The Appalachian at Appalachian State University. Your contribution will help us cover some of our operational costs, and continue to provide professional development opportunities for our students at App State. Thank you for your support of local journalism!

More to Discover
More in A&C
Playlist of the week: 2016 Tumblr grunge era
Playlist of the week: 2016 Tumblr grunge era
App at a glance: Sept. 14-Sept. 18
App at a glance: Sept. 14-Sept. 18
Jenna’s Cocina: Taste of Caribbean cuisine
Jenna’s Cocina: Taste of Caribbean cuisine
Playlist of the month: A Latin-Hispanic celebration
Playlist of the month: A Latin-Hispanic celebration
High schoolers fill an auditorium at a demo show sponsored by the PandA club.
Physics and Astronomy club regaining traction
Sunset at Rough Ridge overlooking the mountains during peak week.
Fall in the High Country: Peak week
More in Events
John Paul White, 51, sits within the Appalachian Theatre anticipating his performance later that night on September 5th, 2023. He is a folk country artist and a prior grammy award winner that performed for the music festival Antlers and Acorns.
Hits in the High Country: Songwriters’ time in the limelight
App at a glance: Sept. 6-13
App at a glance: Sept. 6-13
View of the festival from the hill.
Bubbles and beer: the High Country Beer Fest returns to Boone
App at a glance: August 24-27
App at a glance: August 24-27
App at a glance: April 27-May 3
App at a glance: April 27-May 3
Former Poet Laureate Natasha Tretheway reads the prologue and various selections from her memoir Memorial Drive on April 21, 2023.
Poet laureate reads to App State students
About the Contributor
Abby Buckner, Reporter
Abby Buckner (she/her) is a freshman English creative writing major with a communications minor from Chesapeake, Virginia.
Donate to The Appalachian
$355
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *