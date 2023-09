Break out the combat boots and winged eyeliner because we’re headed back to everyone’s favorite era: middle school. Just kidding about the favorite era part, but with this playlist you can relive the simpler times of your middle school emo phase.

With older beats like “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers and “Teenagers” by My Chemical Romance, as well some of the newer ones such as “Migraine” by Twenty One Pilots, this mix of songs will probably seem like a blast to the past for some people.