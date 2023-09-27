The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

September 27, 2023

September 27, 2023

September 27, 2023

September 27, 2023

September 26, 2023

September 26, 2023

Playlist of the week: Ending Mercury Retrograde

Ella McIntosh, Reporter
September 27, 2023
Playlist+of+the+week%3A+Ending+Mercury+Retrograde

If the past few weeks have left you feeling out of sorts, there may be an interesting astrological explanation. Planets are shifting in the night sky, and Mercury has finally come out of retrograde. 

Mercury retrograde is an optical illusion in which Mercury appears to be traveling backward through the sky for a few weeks at a time. It occurs each time Mercury surpasses the Earth in its 365-day orbit due to its shorter, 88-day orbital period. Astrologers say Mercury retrograde can cause an energy shift that summons feelings of confusion, stunting communication and bringing up unresolved issues. 

The good news, however, is that retrograde ended Sept. 15. The shadow of Mercury is also rapidly receding and will fully disappear Sept. 30, hopefully allowing a stable end to the calendar year. While you wait for the stars to align, protect your energy and celebrate the end of retrograde with these cosmic tunes.

The Wilson Center for Nature Discovery welcomes Girl Scouts to the mountain Sept. 23, 2023.
About the Contributor
Ella McIntosh, Reporter
Ella McIntosh (she/her) is a sophomore journalism major with a photography minor from Huntersville, NC.
