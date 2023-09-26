App at a glance: Sept. 27 – Oct. 4

Wednesday, Sept. 27

Internship and Job Fair

The Career Development Center will be hosting 120 employers in the Holmes Convocation Center for students of all majors and grade levels to network, look for internships or find full-time jobs for post-grad. The internship and job fair will be from noon-3 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 28

Art Workshop: Open Studio for App State Students

The Turchin Center for Visual Arts is hosting an art-making workshop for all skill levels where students can go to create anything they want. The workshop will take place in room 3200 in the Turchin Center from 6-8 p.m. All supplies will be provided.

Friday, Sept. 29

Watauga Humane Society Club Craft Meeting

Come make enrichment toys, dog bandanas and tie blankets for the shelter animals at the Watauga County Humane Society while enjoying snacks and meeting new people. All the supplies will be provided in room 415 of the Plemmons Student Union from 6-7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Downtown Oktoberfest

Listen to live music with drinks at Lost Province Brewing Co., partnered with SouthEnd Brewing Co. as they host a family friendly Downtown Boone Oktoberfest. The festivities will take place from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at 130 N. Depot St., Boone.

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Free Store Road Show

The Office of Sustainability will be hosting their Free Store Road Show on Sanford Mall. They will be giving out free clothing to help divert landfill waste as well as teaching students about clothing donation on campus. They offer a wide range of clothing selections from professional attire to winter gear. The store will be open from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Garden Work Days

Garden with the Office of Sustainability as they water, harvest and weed the Sustainable Development Garden outside the Learning Living Center. Volunteers will be working in the garden from 3:30-5:30 p.m.

2023 Community FEaST

Join Appalachian Food Research for Equity, Sustainability and Health on Sanford Mall for free food and the opportunity to learn about the importance of resilient and equitable food systems. AppalFRESH asks students to bring their own plates, utensils and water bottles and to show up early for the 4:30-6:30 p.m. event.