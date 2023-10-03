The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

Menu
1
Parking signs inside the Stadium Parking Deck.

Town of Boone impacted by on-campus parking changes

2
OPINION: App State’s grading scale is archaic

OPINION: App State’s grading scale is archaic

3
OPINION: Myth of the Boone brothel law

OPINION: Myth of the Boone brothel law

4
Junior quarterback Joey Aguilar dances in the end zone after a touchdown Sept. 16.

5 takeaways from historic App State-ECU battle

5
The App State defense celebrates after denying a ECU possession Sept.16.

Mountaineers travel to Wyoming for showdown at 7,000 feet

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
Local brothers ‘simple’ solution: Ending plastic waste

Local brothers ‘simple’ solution: Ending plastic waste

October 2, 2023

Rastacoustic rocks Boone Saloon with roots reggae sound

October 2, 2023

Hobby turned hustle: Morganton chainsaw artist

Hobby turned hustle: Morganton chainsaw artist

October 2, 2023

App State field hockey knocks off Central Michigan and Lindenwood

App State field hockey knocks off Central Michigan and Lindenwood

October 2, 2023

OPINION: Ducks don’t like drunks

OPINION: Ducks don’t like drunks

October 2, 2023

North Wilkesboro Speedway hosts first Whelen Modified Tour event

North Wilkesboro Speedway hosts first Whelen Modified Tour event

October 2, 2023

Hobby turned hustle: Morganton chainsaw artist

Meg Frantz, Reporter
October 2, 2023
Christopher+Markey+Jr.+using+a+chainsaw+to+sculpt+a+chunk+of+wood+into+another+masterpiece+outside+of+his+homemade+shed+in+Morganton%2C+NC.+Sept.+15%2C+2023.
Emily Simpson
Christopher Markey Jr. using a chainsaw to sculpt a chunk of wood into another masterpiece outside of his homemade shed in Morganton, NC. Sept. 15, 2023.

Under a water oak tree in Morganton, amongst a peaceful landscape surrounded by tall trees and rolling hills, Chris Markey turns on his chainsaw. 

Markey works in the thriving craft industry creating wood carvings that he sells in galleries, such as Mountain Made Gallery in Asheville, or at craft festivals. 

“I grew up in rural Michigan. They had a small festival in Maple Rapids, and one year they had a chainsaw carver come to the festival,” Markey said. “I have this childhood memory of the carver being the center of attention. Everyone thought it was really cool, and they all talked about it at school for the next few days.” 

Once he moved to North Carolina, Markey picked up chainsaw art and wood carving as a hobby. It took him a year to begin to feel confident in his craft. Though people began to purchase his statues, he said he was still nervous that he was going to mess it up.

“I’ve done live chainsaw carving at festivals. My first festival I ever did was in Taylorsville, earlier this year,” Markey said. “I had a friend visit me, and I looked at him as I fired up my chainsaw and I said ‘I have no idea what I’m doing.’”

Prior to his career in carving, Markey worked as a quality technician and a computer numerical control operator.

One of Christopher Markey Jr.’s sculpted bears finished with a woodburning touch to seal. Sept. 15, 2023.
(Emily Simpson)

“Although I was really applying myself in the field I was working, I didn’t think it was going to go anywhere,” Markey said. “I made the decision that working in the craft industry would be a better work experience for me in the long run.”

Despite the fact that Markey left the manufacturing industry, he still sees connections in what he does today.

“I noticed that a lot of people knew a lot more than me in certain areas, but I am a lot more of a safety-minded person,” Markey said. “It’s especially important being self-employed because if you were to hurt yourself, then you don’t have a cooperation to back you up.”

Markey’s creative process usually begins with taking note of the type of tree he’s working with.

“The straighter the tree, usually the better for standard carvings. A lot of the time I work with trees that have knots, and what I try to do is envision how I can integrate an animal or something while keeping the knots,” Markey said. “I especially look at the knots and the wood grain, and if there’s a feature I think will look pretty in the end, I try to keep it.”

Once he’s finished the main carving, he fine tunes the details with a chisel or a small knife and stains the wood before putting it on display. 

Since chainsaw carving is a niche topic, Markey started his journey by watching YouTube videos.

He watched videos by Canadian chainsaw artists Ryan Cook and Chainsaw Chad, who are based in Michigan.

“Locally, I particularly admire the work of a Maggie Valley location carver who goes by Mountain Mike,” he said. 

Markey’s family has been a driving force in his carving career. His father made sign carvings, and Markey can see parallels from witnessing his father interact with customers when he was young to how he interacts with customers at festivals. 

His wife and kids also help him as he creates. While he does his live carvings at festivals, his wife interacts face-to-face with the customers. His son strips the bark off of the logs, moves things around and loads the wagons. In exchange, Markey teaches him how to whittle, passing on the knowledge his father once gave him to the next generation.

The Wilson Center for Nature Discovery welcomes Girl Scouts to the mountain Sept. 23, 2023.
Bears, badges and bridges: Grandfather Mountain’s 52nd annual Girl Scout Day
Peach Pit on stage Sept. 27, 2023.
Peach Pit pops out in Boone
Breaking barriers at Homestead Recovery block party

Amongst the depths of addiction, stigma and exclusivity, Homestead Recovery Center provides a place for celebration and acceptance. The center’s ...
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$580
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of The Appalachian at Appalachian State University. Your contribution will help us cover some of our operational costs, and continue to provide professional development opportunities for our students at App State. Thank you for your support of local journalism!

More to Discover
More in A&C
Peach Pit on stage Sept. 27, 2023.
Peach Pit pops out in Boone
Breaking barriers at Homestead Recovery block party
Photo of White Toledo courtesy of Cole Covington.
From recording studio to Peach Pit opener: White Toledo
Playlist of the week: Ending Mercury Retrograde
Playlist of the week: Ending Mercury Retrograde
App at a glance: Sept. 27 - Oct. 4
App at a glance: Sept. 27 - Oct. 4
The Wilson Center for Nature Discovery welcomes Girl Scouts to the mountain Sept. 23, 2023.
Bears, badges and bridges: Grandfather Mountain’s 52nd annual Girl Scout Day
More in Top Stories
Junior running back Nate Noel breaks away from a Warhawk defender Sept. 30.
Mountaineers survive shootout against ULM 41-40
Letter from the Editor: Honoring Hispanic Heritage Month
Letter from the Editor: Honoring Hispanic Heritage Month
Playlist of the month: A Latin-Hispanic celebration
Playlist of the month: A Latin-Hispanic celebration
Yolanda Adams poses for a portrait surrounded by both the Colombian and American flag in front of the Jones House Cultural Center.
Latina advocate asks — Q’Pasa Appalachia?
Former App State defensive lineman Jabari Fletcher battles for position with an ECU offensive lineman Sept. 5, 2009.
East vs. West: The enduring rivalry between App State and East Carolina
Campus club aims to reduce food insecurity
Campus club aims to reduce food insecurity
About the Contributors
Meg Frantz, Reporter
Meg Frantz (she/her) is a freshman creative writing major from Charlotte, NC. This is her first year writing for The Appalachian.
Emily Simpson, Photographer
Emily Simpson (she/her) is a junior Commercial Photography major, from Lexington, N.C. This is her first year with The Appalachain.
Donate to The Appalachian
$580
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *