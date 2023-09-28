Breaking barriers at Homestead Recovery block party

Amongst the depths of addiction, stigma and exclusivity, Homestead Recovery Center provides a place for celebration and acceptance.

The center’s first annual block party on Sept. 30 is designed for the Watauga community to not only enjoy live music, food trucks and a yard sale, but also a place to bring awareness to addiction recovery and allow participants in the center’s programs to share their stories.

“September is recovery month, so we’ve always wanted to do an event such as this, but we now have the staff and financial resources and capacity to try to pull something like this off,” said Mollie Bolick, center director for Homestead.

The block party is a free event supported by sponsors such as Vaya Health, New River Tire and Alignment, High Country National Alliance on Mental Illness and Boone United Methodist Church.

Homestead Recovery Center is a branch of the Mediation and Restorative Justice Center, and the branches work closely together to provide participants with everything they need for recovery.

“We all struggle, as people, with something, and I wanted to bring awareness to the Watauga County community on what we do and how to love and support those who are struggling, and we can come together to be part of that strength,” said Pam Greer, certified peer support specialist for the lead program.

Those struggling with addiction face a series of stigma and exclusivity against them, and the block party is a way to begin to break down the barriers. If the participants of the center’s programs don’t have the financial resources to get meals from the food truck or purchase something from the yard sale, Homestead is providing them with a punch card so they can be included in the festivities.

The center provides various programs for participants: peer support groups, case management, basic supplies such as tents and toiletries, shower and laundry facilities, and they provide meals on Fridays through Farm Cafe.

They also offer re-entry services out of jails and into the workforce, court advocacy programs, and they will soon offer the first sober living facilities in Watauga County.

Bolic said all employees have had experiences with substance abuse, mental health or the justice system. Bolick said the center comes in contact with most of their participants on the worst day of their lives. Since employees have experience with the problems their participants face, they focus on relationship building and working as a team to reach the individual’s idea of success.

The center also has nine interns from App State. They help the participants get their basic supplies and restock the food. They have a check in system where they document what is handed out and send it to grants. They also ride along on the transport rides to halfway houses or treatment centers and act as the face of the center at the front desk.

“I was supposed to work with the sheriff’s department and I got referred here. It’s really opened my eyes to others that are less fortunate and need help, and it’s made me really want to help others in the future. I’m a criminal justice major, and you only see people in and out of jail, so it makes you want to help people,” said Faith Crews, one of the interns.

The biggest goal, not only of the block party but also Homestead’s mission, is community relationships.

“I like to say that we are all links to the chain, and we’re all pieces to a puzzle that’s painting a beautiful picture for somebody,” Greer said. “Sometimes we don’t realize it until that picture is in front of us to see.”