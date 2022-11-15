Playlist of the week: Cozy songs for cold weather

As the first snow of the season hit Boone Sunday, fall in the High Country is in full swing. Days are getting shorter, temperatures are dropping and the end of the semester is in sight. As seasons change it is important to have the essentials: warm drinks, comfortable clothing and cozy music.

Huddled at home, studying at a coffee shop, or taking a walk around campus, these songs are the perfect pairing to a cold afternoon. Enjoy the smooth rhythm of “The Dress” by Dijon to the lush guitars on Sarah Crean’s “02:00 AM.” However, you plan on staying warm as winter approaches, these songs will provide a cozy feeling to match.