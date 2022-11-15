The Bookstop: Fall to winter cozy catches

If your eyes aren’t too tired from the semester’s reading, dive into this list of comfort reads as the temperature plummets and coziness emanates with the changing season. Whether you’re falling into a cozy book to escape family holidays, needing a cheesy romance or wanting an escape to a fantastical scene, this list has all your post-finals, fall-to-winter break needs.

“The Secret History” by Donna Tartt

A story best indulged in dark academia attire for those who can’t let go of their academic vibe just yet. The murder mystery is set in a Vermont fall as a small, very select group of students study the classics under the direction of their peculiar professor, Julian, as the group and the season begin to chill and turn.

“The Inheritance Games” by Jennifer Lynn Barnes

“Cinderella” meets “Knives Out” in this YA story following an orphan girl, Avery Grambs, and the Hawthorne family as they play a “game” to win the large inheritance of the family legacy. A mystery, a love triangle and a deadly-stakes fight for money, this one will keep the twists coming.

“The Witch’s Heart” by Genevieve Gornichec

Drawing on Norse mythology, Gornichec writes the story of the banished witch Angrboda as she falls in love with Loki, the legendary trickster — though not the one billed by Marvel.

“Game of Thrones” by George R.R. Martin

“Winter is coming,” and so is a break in the semester. If you haven’t already, take the time to delve into the, albeit unfinished, iconic book series behind the hit HBO show.

“The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe” by C.S. Lewis

A cooling start to a classic series, the Pevensie children’s escape from World War II into

Narnia is sure to offer some comfort and action on break. As the tensions of the land ramp up to include the Pevensie children, the White Witch, the creatures of Narnia and Aslan, meet the many other characters and landscapes not as featured in the movie series.

“A Holly Jolly Diwali” by Sonya Lalli

For those looking to cuddle up with a bit of a cheesy holiday romance, meet rule follower data analyst Niki Randhawa. When Niki suddenly gets fired, she decides to attend her friend’s wedding in India where she is swept away by a flirtatious friendship-turned-insta-love with musician Sameer that has Niki letting loose and enjoying life. But when her old life starts calling her back, Niki realizes she might have to leave her swooning and get back to reality.

“Checking It Twice” by Lucy Bexley

A Christmas novella about Hal, a type-A wedding planner, and Sacha, the chaotic sister to the bride of the Christmas wedding Hal has planned. Hal remembers Sacha from high school, but Sacha doesn’t — though she also can’t stop thinking about Hal as the wedding weekend and holiday season surrounds them both.

“For the Wolf” by Hannah Whitten

“Little Red Riding Hood” takes a new life here with twin princesses — one meant to inherit the throne, the other meant for sacrifice to the infamous Wolf of the Wood. Red soon begins learning the truth after discovering the monstrous wolf is only a man, and as her fearful powers build.