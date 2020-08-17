Playlist of the week: First week of classes

Is campus feeling a little quiet lately? Turn things up with the “First Week of Classes” playlist on Spotify! We put together a list of 12 songs perfect for the first week of the semester. Whether you’re hitting the books in a dorm room or masking up for a trek across campus, these tunes are sure to keep your foot tapping and your head bopping.

In uncertain times, music is a great way to stay connected with oneself and the outside world. That’s why we have put together a playlist to fit any musical taste or craving during an all too nerve-wracking first week.