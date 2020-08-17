Playlist of the week: First week of classes
August 17, 2020
Is campus feeling a little quiet lately? Turn things up with the “First Week of Classes” playlist on Spotify! We put together a list of 12 songs perfect for the first week of the semester. Whether you’re hitting the books in a dorm room or masking up for a trek across campus, these tunes are sure to keep your foot tapping and your head bopping.
In uncertain times, music is a great way to stay connected with oneself and the outside world. That’s why we have put together a playlist to fit any musical taste or craving during an all too nerve-wracking first week.
Tucker Wulff (Senior, English - Creative Writing Major with a minor in Communication). Tucker is from Fort Collins, Colorado, but his family moved to Greenville,...
(she/her)
Sophia Lyons is a senior journalism major from Winston-Salem, North Carolina. She joined The Appalachian as a staff copy editor in March 2019,...
The Appalachian welcomes comments on all stories published on theappalachianonline.com. Comments will not be censored as long as they do not violate our comment policy. A comment will violate theappalachinaonline.com policy if it contains: off-topic or inappropriate remarks using gender, race, class, ethnicity, national origin, religion, sexual preference or disabilities; personal attacks or threats against the writer or other commenters; derogatory terms, slurs or profanities that would not be appropriate for print publication; advertisements or other spam. Users who create a fake email and name will have their comment deleted. Comments are a space for thoughtful discussion of the content of the article and not a place for harassment or personal attacks. The Appalachian staff will try its best to be consistent when moderating comments. If you have questions regarding theappalachianonline.com comment policy please email [email protected] Policy effective date: March 3, 2020.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.