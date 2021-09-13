Playlist of the week: Game day at The Rock

As temperatures begin to drop and the cool autumn months make their way to the High Country, there’s a staple in every Boonie’s life that makes its way back every year: football games at The Rock.

Coming off two games away from the mountain, App State will play its first home game Saturday at 3:30 p.m. against Elon. It’s that time of the year to grab some friends, get hype and head to Kidd Brewer Stadium to cheer on the Mountaineers.