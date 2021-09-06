Playlist of the week: Stop and Smell the Roses

As the year progresses and the end of 2021 draws near, deadlines get stricter, free time becomes more scarce and work starts to feel more and more like a drag.

It’s beyond easy to get caught up in the stress of it all, but in order to really heal the soul, we need to take a step back and acknowledge the people who make it all worth it. Whether it’s your closest friends or your significant other, never take for granted the people who stay by your side through it all.

This week, be sure to stop and smell the roses with the serene melodies of Hozier, Frank Ocean, the nostalgic sounds of Fleetwood Mac, and One Direction playing in the background.