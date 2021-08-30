Playlist of the week: Lost in nature

School is back in session. A cool breeze has settled into the high country. The remnants of late summer blooms dot the roadsides, and the peak of Grandfather Mountain is still bright and green. It’s the perfect time of year for an adventure on the parkway.

Whether you are headed to a sunrise hike, an afternoon swimming hole or anything in between, roll the windows down, crank the volume up and enjoy the folksy sound of The Hunts, the bluegrass influences of Caamp and the sultry tune of John Legend and Gary Clark Jr.