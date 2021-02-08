Playlist of the week: Love letters

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, people are making plans for the day of love. Whether that means a romantic date with your partner, a day of self-care or a Galentine’s day celebration, Valentine’s Day is more than just a day for couples.

This Valentine’s Day, take time to celebrate any love in your life and enjoy an excuse to eat all the heart-shaped chocolate you can find.

To join the celebration, listen to this playlist full of songs about love, not just romantic love songs, but songs about loving yourself, loving your friends and loving life.