Playlist of the week: Staying organized

Playlist+of+the+week%3A+Staying+organized

Camryn Collier

Ansley Puckett, A&C Editor
January 19, 2021

As another semester begins, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed with new information and assignments. Online classes, syllabi and adjusting to a new schedule make for a busy week. Staying organized is a great way to feel in control when things become too much. So, this week we put together a playlist of songs to listen to when you’re organizing those new notebooks and filling out planners. Here are 10 upbeat songs to motivate you to get organized this semester.

Related Stories
Graphic created at the courtesy of royalty-free website creators, Unsplash, and Jesse Barber.
Playlist of the week: Dear 2020
Playlist of the week: Cinematic favorites
Playlist of the week: Cinematic favorites
Playlist of the week: Coffeehouse
Playlist of the week: Coffeehouse
Playlist of the week: Podcast picks
Playlist of the week: Podcast picks