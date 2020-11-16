Playlist of the week: Coffeehouse
November 16, 2020
With the end of the semester quickly approaching, finals are right around the corner and masked students are flooding local coffee shops to study. However, for those who will be studying from home, we’ve made a playlist full of your coffeehouse favorites. This playlist will give you the feeling of studying at a coffee shop but from home. So, make a cup of joe, break out those books and enjoy this week’s playlist of the week, “Coffeehouse.”
Ansley Puckett is a junior journalism major with a minor in English. She is from Lugoff, S.C.
(she/her/hers)


