Ansley Puckett, A&C Editor
November 16, 2020

With the end of the semester quickly approaching, finals are right around the corner and masked students are flooding local coffee shops to study. However, for those who will be studying from home, we’ve made a playlist full of your coffeehouse favorites. This playlist will give you the feeling of studying at a coffee shop but from home. So, make a cup of joe, break out those books and enjoy this week’s playlist of the week, “Coffeehouse.”

